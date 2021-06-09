Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Coronavirus
Advertise
Watch Live
Search
Home
News
Back To School
Coronavirus
Local
State
National
Politics
Watch Live
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Room
Hurricane
Live Eye
Dog Walking Forecast
Closings
Sports
Aggie Gameday
Classroom Champions
High School
Texas A&M
Sam Houston
High School Football
Coaches Corner
Hit Of The Night
Hometown Heroes
Scoreboard
Contests
Applause
Trivia
Community Calendar
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Legal
Careers
Advertise with Us
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Features
Applause
Be Remarkable
Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation
Buy The Brazos
Daily Pledge
Feel Good Friday
First Responders Salute
Free Music Friday
From The Ground Up
Half Price Thursdays
Jefferson Awards
Legally Speaking
Pet of the Week
Pump Patrol
Reason To Smile
Rusty's Summer Road Trip
Restaurant Report Card
Treat Of The Day
Trivia
Twin City Talk
Wednesday's Child
Weekend Gardener
Video Request
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
Rusty’s Summer Road Trip
Rusty's Summer Road Trip Stories