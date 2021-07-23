Rudder Rangers

2021 could be the Best Team in School History

Class: 5A Div. II Region: 3 District: 10

School Colors: Forest Green and Navy Blue

Playoff Appearances: None

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Eric Ezar (12-9 in 7 seasons at Rudder, overall 26-35)

Assistant Coaches: Stewart Donley - Asst. Head Football Coach, Matthew Garza, Timothy George, Calvin Hill, Michael Ibrahim, Jarry Poth - Defensive Coordinator, Robert (Andy) Thorne, Edgar Vazquez -Offensive Coordinator, Jihad Wright, Ryan O’Bryant, Shane Flater, William Harlos, Bryan Douglas.

Offense: Multiple Spread

Defense: Multiple

2021 SCHEDULE

* District Game

8/15 @ Willis 8/19 Magnolia West 8/27 Bastrop 9/3 @ El Paso Americas 9/10 @ Elgin 9/17 Port Lavaca 9/24 @ Huntsville 10/1 Lake Creek* 10/8 @ Montgomery* 10/15 Fulscher* 10/29 @ A&M Consolidated* 11/5 Lamar Consolidated*

2020 RESULTS

9/25 Bastrop W 49-7 10/2 Weiss W 63-56 10/9 Nacogdoches W 48-21 10/16 @ Lockhart W 47-38 10/23 Huntsville L 36-17 10/30 @ Lake Creek* L 61-25 11/3 Montgomery* L 49-22 11/13 @ Fulshear* W 35-14 11/27 A&M Consolidated* L 24-21 12/3 @ Lamar Consolidated* W 28-21

2020 REVIEW

The highlight of last season was a non district game week 2 victory over Weiss. Going into district play the Rangers dropped three in a row.

KEY LOSSES

Keithrin Lee - UT

Marcus Diles - Panhandle State University

Milly Mooring - Mary Hardin Baylor

2021 PREVIEW

This year Rudder has a solid defense, QB and OL. Even with a young secondary and WR’s there’s hope to go 10-0 with the best team in Rudder History. The first three district games are BIG against Huntsville and Montgomery.

TOP OFFENSE

Rudder Rangers QB EJ Ezar

Ej Ezar, Senior, is one of the top dual threat QBs in the country. He had phenomenal season. He finished the regular season as the leading passer in the state of Texas for 5A II and leading in total yards for 5A and 6A at 3251 yards. He finished the season, 180-279, 2551 Yards, 23 TD’s, .645% - Rushing - 107 Carries 700 Yards 10 TD’s - All State

Michael Lister -12 Catches 99 yards

Marcus Heard - 10.4 Yard Rushing

Young Twin Tower WR - Nate Figgers and Kevin Holmes

Veteran OL - Jason Batiste, Tommy Markwardt, and Dalton Purvis

TOP DEFENSE

S Marcus Heard - 53 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 3 Int

S Tre McLenton - 50 Tackles, 17 Tackles for loss, 7 Sacks,

DT Lyndon Williams - 46 Tackles 3 Sacks

LB Jeremiah Johnson - 68 Tackles 3 Sacks

Devion Howard - Great Pass Rusher - 98 Tackles 13 Sacks

KEY RETURNEES

C Tommy Markwardt, Senior, 6-1, 250lbs

LG Dalton Purvis, Senior, 5-10, 250lbs

LT Jason Batiste, Senior, 6-0, 280lbs - 1st Team All District

QB EJ Ezar, Senior, 5-11, 195lbs 180-279 2551 Yards 23 TD’s .645% - Rushing- 107 Carries 700 Yards 10 TD’s - All State, All District, and All Brazos Valley

TB Montavian Reed, Junior, 5-9, 150lbs - 36 Carries 158 Yards

A-Back Michael Lister, 5-10, 170lbs - 12 Catches 99 Yards

OG Talon Threadgill, Junior, 5-11, 225lbs

DL Lyndon Williams, Senior, 6-1, 250lbs - All District 46 Tackles 3 Sacks

DL CJ Nash, Senior, 6-1, 235lbs

DE Devion Howard, Senior, 6-4, 235lbs - 2nd All District, All Brazos Country - 13 Sacks 27 tackles for Loss

LB Jamarcus Jones, Senior, 5-10, 210lbs - 2nd Team All District

LB Jeremiah Johnson, Senior, 6-4, 190lbs - 2nd Team All District, 68 Tackles

LB Lukas Hardy, Senior, 5-11, 180lbs

DB Marcus Heard, Senior, 5-11, 180lbs - 53 Tackles 2 Sacks - 3 int

DB Tre McLenton, Senior, 6-0, 185lbs - 50 Tackles 17 for Loss 7 Sacks

LB Jayden Williams, 6-3, 230lbs

TB William Booker, 5-11, 215lbs

WR Kevin Holmes, 6-4, 170lbs

WR Nate Figgers, 6-4, 170lbs