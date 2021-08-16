Sam Houston State Bearkats
Conference: WAC
School Colors: Orange and White
Head Coach: K.C. Keeler
2021 SCHEDULE
*Conference Game
|9/2
|@ Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
|9/11
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
|9/25
|@ Central Arkansas Bears
|10/2
|Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks*
|10/9
|Lamar Cardinals*
|10/23
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|10/30
|@ Tarleton State Texans*
|11/6
|Dixie State Trailblazers*
|11/13
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|11/20
|@ Abilene Christian Wildcats
2020 RESULTS
*Southland Conference
|2/27
|Southeastern Louisiana Lions*
|W 43-38
|3/13
|Nicholls Colonels*
|W 71-17
|3/30
|@ Lamar Cardinals*
|W 62-7
|4/1
|@ Northwestern State Demons*
|W 24-16
|4/10
|McNeese Cowboys*
|W 27-13
|4/17
|UIW Cardinals*
|W 42-14
|4/24 FCS 1st Round
|Monmouth Hawks
|W 21-15
|5/2 FCS Quarterfinal
|North Dakota State Bison
|W 24-20
|5/8 FCS Semifinal
|James Madison Dukes
|W 38-35
|5/16 FCS Championship
|vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|W 23-21
Sam Houston Athletics
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.