Advertisement

Sam Houston State Bearkats

Conference: WAC

School Colors: Orange and White

Head Coach: K.C. Keeler

2021 SCHEDULE

*Conference Game

9/2@ Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
9/11Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
9/25@ Central Arkansas Bears
10/2Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks*
10/9Lamar Cardinals*
10/23Jacksonville State Gamecocks
10/30@ Tarleton State Texans*
11/6Dixie State Trailblazers*
11/13Eastern Kentucky Colonels
11/20@ Abilene Christian Wildcats

2020 RESULTS

*Southland Conference

2/27Southeastern Louisiana Lions*W 43-38
3/13Nicholls Colonels*W 71-17
3/30@ Lamar Cardinals*W 62-7
4/1@ Northwestern State Demons*W 24-16
4/10McNeese Cowboys*W 27-13
4/17UIW Cardinals*W 42-14
4/24 FCS 1st RoundMonmouth HawksW 21-15
5/2 FCS QuarterfinalNorth Dakota State BisonW 24-20
5/8 FCS SemifinalJames Madison DukesW 38-35
5/16 FCS Championshipvs South Dakota State JackrabbitsW 23-21
Sam Houston Athletics
See all recent News and Sports Stories related to Sam Houston Athletics.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.