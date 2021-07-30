Snook Bluejays

Class: 2A Div. II Region: 4 District: 13

School Colors: Blue and White

Playoff Appearances: 2

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Dylan Conway

Assistant Coaches: John Conway - OC, Eriq Mitchell - DC, Cameron Besetzny, James David,

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 Kashmere 9/3 @ Thorndale 9/10 Thrall 9/17 Hearne 9/24 @ Iola* 10/1 Burton* 10/15 @ Somerville* 10/22 Bartlett* 10/29 @ Granger* 11/5 Milano*

2020 RESULTS

8/28 @ Caldwell L 28-26 9/4 Thorndale L 6-0 9/11 @ Thrall L 26-20 9/18 @ Milano* W 22-7 9/25 Iola* W 42-14 10/2 @ Burton* L 36-0 10/16 Somerville* W 30-7 10/23 @ Bartlett* W 50-6 10/30 Granger* W 50-13 11/14 Bi District Playoff vs Miles W 48-6 11/20 Area Playoff vs Yorktown W 52-23 11/27 Regional Playoff vs Christoval L 56-6

2020 REVIEW

COVID protocols proved to be challenging but ended the season as Area & District Champs.

KEY LOSSES

Deshun Hamilton (ETBU)

Jermaine Kearney (ETBU)

2021 PREVIEW

The Snook Bluejays look to build off of the 2020 season. Many underclassman got valuable experience during the season and throughout the playoffs. Eight seniors return off last year’s team and will help lead the Bluejays this year.

The entire offensive line will be back for the Bluejays and will be the key component to our success. Also returning is 2 year starter Garrett Lero at QB. The senior class will be look upon to provide leadership throughout the year. Defense will have to make big strides early with the loss of seven seniors who started.

The Bluejays will have tests early with Thorndale and Hearne in the preseason. District play is always competitive year in and year out. Teams looks to improve off last year’s playoff run.

TOP OFFENSE

QB Garrett Lero - 2 year starter, has ability to make big plays happen with his legs and experience to be effective in the passing game.

RB Dalvon Workman - Will be a key component to the run game and with his speed, could make some big plays.

C Jonathon Quevedo - Will anchor the offensive line at Center.

DL Cody Noriega - Should be a dominate force on the defensive line.

TOP DEFENSE

Cody Noriega should be a dominate force on the defensive line.Jose Garcia and Garrett Lero will also solidify the back end of the secondary.

RETURNING STARTERS

QB/FS Garrett Lero, Senior

SB/FS Jose Garcia, Senior

TB/CORNER Dalvon Workman, Senior

C/LB Jonathon Quevedo, Senior

OL/DL Cody Noriega, Senior

OL/DL David Toler, Senior

OL/DL James Johnson, Senior

OL/DL Davion Waters, Senior

OL/LB Richard Santillan, Junior

OL/DL Gabe Martinez, Junior

TE/DL Ryder Becka, Junior