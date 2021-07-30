Snook Bluejays
Class: 2A Div. II Region: 4 District: 13
School Colors: Blue and White
Playoff Appearances: 2
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Dylan Conway
Assistant Coaches: John Conway - OC, Eriq Mitchell - DC, Cameron Besetzny, James David,
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/27
|Kashmere
|9/3
|@ Thorndale
|9/10
|Thrall
|9/17
|Hearne
|9/24
|@ Iola*
|10/1
|Burton*
|10/15
|@ Somerville*
|10/22
|Bartlett*
|10/29
|@ Granger*
|11/5
|Milano*
2020 RESULTS
|8/28
|@ Caldwell
|L 28-26
|9/4
|Thorndale
|L 6-0
|9/11
|@ Thrall
|L 26-20
|9/18
|@ Milano*
|W 22-7
|9/25
|Iola*
|W 42-14
|10/2
|@ Burton*
|L 36-0
|10/16
|Somerville*
|W 30-7
|10/23
|@ Bartlett*
|W 50-6
|10/30
|Granger*
|W 50-13
|11/14 Bi District Playoff
|vs Miles
|W 48-6
|11/20 Area Playoff
|vs Yorktown
|W 52-23
|11/27 Regional Playoff
|vs Christoval
|L 56-6
2020 REVIEW
COVID protocols proved to be challenging but ended the season as Area & District Champs.
KEY LOSSES
Deshun Hamilton (ETBU)
Jermaine Kearney (ETBU)
2021 PREVIEW
The Snook Bluejays look to build off of the 2020 season. Many underclassman got valuable experience during the season and throughout the playoffs. Eight seniors return off last year’s team and will help lead the Bluejays this year.
The entire offensive line will be back for the Bluejays and will be the key component to our success. Also returning is 2 year starter Garrett Lero at QB. The senior class will be look upon to provide leadership throughout the year. Defense will have to make big strides early with the loss of seven seniors who started.
The Bluejays will have tests early with Thorndale and Hearne in the preseason. District play is always competitive year in and year out. Teams looks to improve off last year’s playoff run.
TOP OFFENSE
QB Garrett Lero - 2 year starter, has ability to make big plays happen with his legs and experience to be effective in the passing game.
RB Dalvon Workman - Will be a key component to the run game and with his speed, could make some big plays.
C Jonathon Quevedo - Will anchor the offensive line at Center.
DL Cody Noriega - Should be a dominate force on the defensive line.
TOP DEFENSE
Cody Noriega should be a dominate force on the defensive line.Jose Garcia and Garrett Lero will also solidify the back end of the secondary.
RETURNING STARTERS
QB/FS Garrett Lero, Senior
SB/FS Jose Garcia, Senior
TB/CORNER Dalvon Workman, Senior
C/LB Jonathon Quevedo, Senior
OL/DL Cody Noriega, Senior
OL/DL David Toler, Senior
OL/DL James Johnson, Senior
OL/DL Davion Waters, Senior
OL/LB Richard Santillan, Junior
OL/DL Gabe Martinez, Junior
TE/DL Ryder Becka, Junior