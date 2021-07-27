Class: 2A Div. II Region: 4 District: 14

School Colors: Orange and Black

Playoff Appearances: 9 (4-9)

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Cal Neatherlin (5-14 in 2 years)

Assistant Coaches: Trey Marik, Ethan Watson, Chris Martin, Tyler Mangold, Mitchell Leonard

Offense: Multiple Formation Power Spread

Defense: 4-2-5

2021 SCHEDULE

*District Game

8/27 @ Hull Daisetta 9/3 @ Anderson-Shiro 9/10 @ Jewett Leon 9/17 Alpha Omega Academy 9/24 @ Milano* 10/1 Iola* 10/8 @ Burton* 10/15 Snook* 10/29 @ Bartlett* 11/5 Granger*

2020 RESULTS

8/28 Cushing W 7-0 9/4 Anderson-Shiro L 34-7 9/11 @ Jewett Leon L 30-29 9/18 @ Granger* L 20-17 10/2 @ Iola* L 42-36 10/16 @ Snook* L 30-7 10/29 Bartlett* W 34-12 11/2 Milano* W 62-0 11/7 Burton* L 30-14

2020 REVIEW

For me, the highlight of the season, came after all the injuries and 3 heartbreaking losses to win two consecutive district games in a row at home, while playing 3 games in 11 days due to COVID make ups that gave us a chance to make the playoffs. I was so proud of how hard our guys kept fighting and believing in what we were doing. They showed a lot of grit and toughness.

The most challenging part was dealing with the 3 consecutive losses on the final play of the game. The ball just didn’t bounce our way. It was made even more difficult by having two extra byes due to other teams cancelling from COVID issues.

KEY LOSSES

Jeremiah Teague - unsure right now

2021 PREVIEW

This team can be very good if we stay healthy. We have our QB and all of our leading WR’s back this year, and feel like we can score with anyone. At RB we lost a good one with Jeremiah Teague, but we feel that we have the guys that can be successful there. We will probably do it by committee. Our skill guys are our strongest area with tons of depth. Our lineman are really big and strong but depth is a concern. Defensively, we have everyone in our secondary back and should be even better. Our Defensive line are all back and should be tough as well. Our LB crew will have some new faces but should be better with depth. Overall, we should have more team speed and should run to the ball better. On special teams we need to find a kicker and punter which will be challenging.

Toughest game will be Anderson-Shiro because they are a 3AD2 school and will have more players and depth. The game I am looking forward to the most is the Snook game because we finally get to play them at home, which will be the first time for me. It’s also always fun to play Burton because of the rivalry and several players are relatives which adds to the excitement!

Our coaching staff believes the district is open and that we have as good a chance as anyone to make the playoffs and fight for the district title.

TOP OFFENSE

QB Johnny Legg - He is our returning QB and accounted for over a 1000 yards of offense. We feel with a year under his belt, he will be even better.

WR Verkobe Woodberry - He is our returning leading WR and 1st team All-district. He has great hands and tough to tackle.

WR Dominic Tucker - Another returning starter with great potential being at 6′2. He is very athletic and should have a great year.

WR Gardner Shivers - Didn’t play much early in the year due to injury, but is tall and athletic with great hands. We are glad he’s back.

RB Deven Green - Gets the chance to replace Teague. He is elusive and with confidence and reps could be good!

TE Julian Frayre - Was at WR but moving to TE which helps him favorably with matchups.

OL Cullen Sablatura - Returning All -District - strong, smart, good feet.

OL Cedric Hudgen - Big time power blocker, could be dominant.

OL Dustin Vess - Versatile, big and coachable, great motor.

TOP DEFENSE

DL Cedric Hudgen - Big and powerful - great first step - makes big plays up front, disruptive force.

DL Dustin Vess - Another big guy that has a knack for the ball, and is relentless.

LB Payton Sprouse - 3 year starter that will hit you!

LB Oscar Rivera-Espinoza - Plays fast and makes plays with his sure tackling.

C Verkobe Woodberry - Is a shutdown corner and great tackler.

C Herschel Conway - Started as a freshman, had several interceptions last year.

S Gardner Shivers - Came in from injury late and still had a multiple interception game as a freshman.

S Dominic Tucker - 2 year starter, has the potential to be a ball hawk.

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense

QB Johnny Legg, Senior, 6′1, 170lbs - 64-118 for 896 yards 8 TD’s 8 INT’s 62 rushes 297 yards 5 TD’s

WR Verkobe Woodberry, Senior, 5′7, 140lbs - 34 rec for 562 yards 6 TD’s - 1st Team All District

WR Dominic Tucker, Junior, 6′2, 165lbs - 7 rec 76 yards 1 TD

WR Herschel Conway, Sophomore, 5′3, 130lbs - 8 rec 117 yards

C Ross Dubois, Senior, 5′10, 205lbs

RG Cullen Sablatura, Senior, 6′1, 260lbs - All District

RT Cedric Hudgen, Senior, 5′11, 315lbs

Defense

CB Verkobe Woodberry, Senior, 5′7, 140lbs - 55 tackles 1 INT - 1st Team All District

CB Herschel Conway, Sophomore, 5′3, 130lbs - 37 tackles 2 INT’s

S Dominic Tucker, Junior, 6′2, 165lbs - 16 tackles

S Johnny Legg, Senior, 6′1, 170lbs - 50 tackles 2 INT’s - 1st Team All District

DE Dustin Vess, Senior, 6′2, 255lbs - 16 tackles 2 sacks

DL Cedric Hudgen, Senior, 5′11, 315lbs - 27 tackles 2 caused fumbles 1 recovery - All District

LB Oscar Rivera-Espinoza, Senior, 5′6, 140lbs - 43 tackles 1 INT - Honorable Mention

LB Payton Sprouse, Senior, 6′1, 200lbs - 53 tackles - All District

LB Sebastian Vega, Senior, 5′10, 225lbs - 13 tackles before season ending injury.

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

WR/S Gardner Shivers, Sophomore, 6′2, 150lbs - Came off injury and had 2 INT’s 11 tackles.

TE/LB Julian Frayer, Senior, 6′1, 190lbs - Moving to TE will help him take advantage of less skill guys.

RB/S Deven Green, Junior, 5′8, 170lbs - 18 rushes for 109 and 1 TD.

OL/DL Andrew Vasquez, Sophomore, 5′8, 205lbs - He started and played a bunch on both sides of the ball.

RB/S Arvis Burns, Senior, 5′8, 175lbs - Hasn’t played since freshman year, but could have a big impact!

CB/WR Victory Orozco, Sophomore, 5′8, 148lbs - Has really worked hard and be a big contributor this year.

S/WR Isaac Sanchez, Senior, 5′6 150lbs - Should really contribute this year!

RB/LB Evan Garay, Senior, 5′8 160lbs - Missed all of last season with an injury but will be back full speed this year!

QB/RB/DE/LB Caleb Hanks, Sophomore, 5′11, 190lbs - Utility player that can help contribute everywhere on the field.

