When schools let out for the summer, many children around the Brazos Valley face don’t know where their next meal is coming from. To help combat food insecurity, KBTX is teaming up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help eliminate summer hunger.

Our Summer Hunger Food Drive sponsors are taking food donations throughout the month of June. Each Thursday, we’ll broadcast live from a different location from 4- 6:30 p.m. Drop off your donations during that time for a chance to meet the KBTX team!

When collecting items, keep in mind that healthy minds and bodies need nutritious food to thrive. Check out the suggested shopping list for the Summer Hunger Food Drive.

Click here to download the suggested shopping list!