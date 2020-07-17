For dogs and cats, some of the services we offer are: spays and neuters, soft tissue and orthopedic surgery, complete dental cleanings, feline declaws, health certificates, vaccinations, microchips, radiographs, ultrasound, diagnostic in-house blood testing, senior wellness packages, canine/feline annual packages and puppy/kitten plans.

Dr. Baggs does house and farm calls, for your convenience and the comfort of your pets.

Address: 1531 West Villa Maria Road | Bryan, TX 77807

Phone: (979) 823-5004 Emergency: (979) 255-0223

Website: http://www.westvilvet.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/West-Villa-Maria-Veterinary-Clinic/114437031961834