Witt’s End is more than a pretty pair of earrings, your favorite sweater, or the perfect pair of jeans. Witt’s End is an experience full of friendship, laughter & beautiful clothing wrapped up in the perfect size and color to fit you.

Fashion With The Perfect Fit For You!

Address: 3525 Longmire Drive | College Station, TX 77845

Phone: (979) 485-8991

Website: http://witts-end.com

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s this season’s fashion color?

At Witt’s End, we’ll keep you in the current styles and colors, check our Facebook page for our most current items!

How can I stay in style on a budget?

Versatile pieces that you can wear differently will help save you money. And don’t forget we have a layaway plan for you so you can purchase items a little bit at a time when you are staying within a budget. Another tip is to purchase quality pieces that will last a long time. You may have a larger initial investment for better quality, but you’ll be able to wear that item for years!

How can I save time shopping?

When you come in, LET US HELP YOU! Our staff knows our store better than anyone and they’ll set you up in a dressing room and do the shopping for you! To save even more time, call ahead and let us know what you’re looking for and we’ll have several ideas put together when you come in.

Can you help me continuously find items that work with my body type?

Yes, we will help you find new, interesting ways to flatter your figure. We want to help you look and feel your best and make shopping fun!