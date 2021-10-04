5-hour ENERGY® Launches New 16-oz carbonated Energy Beverage

A bold new step for the #1 selling energy shots, 5-hour ENERGY® Beverage Now Available in Three Flavors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Essentials, LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots announces the launch of a new carbonated energy beverage, in a 16-oz can. The company announced the beverage this week with simultaneous exhibits and events at the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) convention in Las Vegas, and at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) convention in Chicago.

Manoj Bhargava, creator and CEO of 5-hour ENERGY.

"5-hour ENERGY is already a top three energy brand, so the addition of the 16-oz carbonated beverage product is a natural progression," CEO and Founder Manoj Bhargava said. "For the times when you're tired and thirsty, our new carbonated beverage has a refreshing, lighter taste compared to Red Bull and Monster. Try it!" Bhargava said. The new beverages are available in three flavors: Berry, Grape and Watermelon. The launch flavors are among the most popular of the shot.

Bhargava began the announcement tour at NBWA, where he is also speaking about the new product launch at the opening session of the National Beer Wholesalers Association's annual conference in Las Vegas.

The new 16-oz beverage will be distributed nationally via independent beverage distributors and other channels. The 2-oz 5-hour ENERGY® shot has nearly 90% market share in the category and is available at more than a quarter-million retail locations.

The trade can learn more about the 16-oz. 5-hour ENERGY® beverages and distribution at www.5HourBev.com, and the consumer website is www.fivehourenergy.com.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Founded by Manoj Bhargava, Living Essentials, LLC launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004, in its iconic shot size, and now available in a 16-oz carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

5-hour ENERGY 16-oz carbonated beverage available in Watermelon, Berry and Grape flavors.

