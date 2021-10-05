Foxit Acquires eSignature Software Leader, eSign Genie

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the acquisition of eSign Genie, a leading provider of electronic signature technology, based in Cupertino CA. eSign Genie's intuitive, integrative, and secure electronic signature solution are leveraged by businesses of all sizes globally and is a top choice for signature software by professionals in healthcare, non-profit, legal, real estate, education, and other industries.

eSign Genie's powerful, comprehensive and user-friendly software helps its customers eSign documents with legally binding digital signatures. With the feature-rich application, pre-built integrations, and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), eSign Genie is used by organizations ranging from SMBs to high-volume enterprise customers. eSign Genie has been consistently ranked as the top eSign software choice on various review platforms such as G2, Capterra, GetApp, Software Advice, SoftwareReviews, and more.

Foxit and eSign Genie are already successfully working together in building Foxit's recently announced Foxit Sign solution, a full, legally binding and secure eSign workflow solution that makes it easy to create and sign digital contracts, agreements and forms to expedite business in a digital world. That successful relationship ensures the two companies can move rapidly to deliver exciting new innovations to the market.

"Our acquisition of eSign Genie builds on Foxit's focus to bring innovative and best-in-class productivity solutions to knowledge workers across all industries," said Phil Lee, Chief Revenue Officer at Foxit. "We are confident that customers of both Foxit Sign and eSign Genie will benefit from the collaboration of these two powerful platforms and we are committed to integrating the solutions with zero disruptions to users."

Combining the offerings of eSign Genie into Foxit Sign will increase support capabilities for current and future customers while also providing new technology offerings. eSign Genie will continue to operate independently, support existing customers, and expand even faster globally. Current customers of eSign Genie will now further benefit from Foxit's global reach and PDF document expertise. The acquisition of eSign Genie, which will expand into the Foxit Sign solution seamlessly in the future, which opens the door for significant new innovations. This acquisition is yet another building block in Foxit strategy to provide multi-platform solutions to its customers.

Foxit Sign is a best-of-breed, legally binding eSign service for preparing and gathering important signed documents. Among Foxit Sign features and capabilities:

Full eSign Workflow - Just upload your document, create your template, add recipients, and send. Foxit Sign automates workflow, sends notifications, collects signatures from all recipients, and allows you to track your sign process's progress.

Create One-Time or Reusable Documents - Create one-off documents and/or reusable document templates that can be filled out and signed by a different set of recipients each time.

Easy to Use - Whether from web or mobile, generating agreements and sending them out for eSignatures is quick and easy. Foxit Sign decreases the amount of "clicks" by 30-50% when sending a document for signature.

Secure - Security is the top priority when sending and receiving contracts. Foxit Sign supports 256-bit encryption, audit trails, certified completion, control of visibility, and email authentication to ensure you stay secure at all times.

Legally Compliant - Foxit Sign meets regulations for eSignatures and electronic documents like UETA and ESIGN.

Collaborate - No matter the location of your team members, across the office, from home, or the other side of the world – the whole team can collaborate on any document.

"We're excited about this combination and what it will mean for eSign Genie and Foxit customers and for the future of eSign technology. We want to make Foxit Sign the most powerful and valued eSigning solution on the market to help professionals close deals quickly, easily and securely," said Mahender Bist, founder and CEO of eSign Genie. "Integrating eSign Genie into Foxit products will truly accelerate the innovations we can provide to our customers."

To learn more about Foxit Sign please visit: https://www.foxit.com/esign-pdf/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

About eSign Genie

eSign Genie is a market-leading electronic signature company based in Cupertino, CA. Founded in 2014, eSign Genie continues to work tirelessly to provide intuitive, integrative, and secure electronic signature solutions to businesses of all sizes globally. With robust features and HIPAA compliance, versatile APIs, and the highest level of 256-bit SSL encryption technology available, eSign Genie has become the top choice for signature software by experts in healthcare, FDA companies, non-profit organizations, legal, real estate, education, and other industries. To learn more about eSign Genie and its services, please visit their website at www.esigngenie.com

