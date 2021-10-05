MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in New Enterprise iPaaS Independent Report MuleSoft receives the highest score in capabilities to ease integration deployment criteria

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, today announced that Forrester has recognized the company as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise iPaaS, Q4 2021. The report can be accessed at www.mulesoft.com/lp/reports/forrester-wave-ipaas .

The rise of the all-digital world has made access to data, and the ability to compose applications, critical to delivering seamless customer experiences and meeting key business priorities. However, the Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that data silos continue to be a challenge year-over-year for 90% of organizations. To respond to the needs of the market at scale, any digital experience or project requires managing the full lifecycle of APIs and building an ecosystem using them, in addition to integration, data, security, governance, and automation.

MuleSoft delivers a unified platform for integration, automation, and API management and ecosystems to accelerate innovation at scale for companies across industries. According to the Forrester report, "MuleSoft is a strong option for organizations seeking an API-led application integration strategy."

"Every company must accelerate their speed of digital innovation, which hinges on its ability to connect apps and data," said Meir Amiel, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "Companies need to become a composable business, where every asset in the organization — data, automations, and applications — becomes secure, reusable building blocks that are easily discovered and accessed. MuleSoft makes it easy for companies to securely connect, compose, and automate business processes with all of the world's building blocks to create seamless experiences faster than ever before."

