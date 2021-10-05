National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) Awards CALNET, Inc. Prime Contract for Joint Analysis of Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) and Order of Battle (JACOB-II)

RESTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALNET announced today that it has won an award to provide services for software, application, system enhancements and maintenance for the NGIC Joint Analysis of Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) and Order of Battle (JACOB) for the Information Technology Directorate for the National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) in Charlottesville, VA.

NGIC Joint Analysis of Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) and Order of Battle (JACOB) requirement is for CALNET's IT services to provide a mechanism for producing Order of Battle (OB) data to Army, DoD, and IC projects that support and enable intelligence analysts. The mapping tools within JACOB provide OB analysis and visualization tool for use in creating doctrinal and tactical templates and situational overlays.

Kaleem Shah, CALNET President and CEO, said, "CALNET is honored to support NGIC in this vital mission. We will use innovative methodologies (DevSecOps [DSO]) and tools to enhance productivity, improve usability, and efficiency of the JACOBS system."

About CALNET, Inc.

CALNET is a privately held company in the Intelligence Analysis, Language Services, and IT Consulting services arena. Since 1989, CALNET has helped Federal, State, and Commercial organizations to remain agile by obtaining explicit business results through the rapid application and delivery of Advanced Information Technology solutions. Additionally, CALNET provides Intelligence Analysis and Language Services solutions to the U.S. Armed Forces and the Intelligence Community (IC) globally. CALNET's success as a company depends solely upon providing our clients with the people and solutions they need in a timely and cost-effective manner. Our value proposition is based on the talent and experience that CALNET, along with its partners, brings forward to every engagement. Our company slogan: "Partnership for Success" signifies our commitment to win customers one project at a time. CALNET is headquartered in Reston, VA.

