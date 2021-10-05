PE GI Solutions Announces the Official Integration of Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists of Tidewater with Capital Digestive Care

JAMISON, Pa., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PE GI Solutions (formerly Physicians Endoscopy) announced the integration of Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists of Tidewater (GLST) with their strategic partner, Capital Digestive Care. The integration marks the largest transaction in GI in the Mid-Atlantic region.

A key element of this integration is the value of leveraging the PE Practice Solutions platform under PE GI Solutions—a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO). PE GI Solutions partners with GI physicians through its practice and center solutions platforms to streamline operations and diversify and enhance revenue streams.

The MSO will play an integral role in the partnership and transition process, providing GLST with access to Capital Digestive Care's robust infrastructure and advanced systems, processes, IT capabilities and resources, along with the expertise of top healthcare executives to help GLST further expand clinical programs and business opportunities.

"Expanding our services and improving patient access through this partnership will allow GLST to continue to thrive within the rapidly changing healthcare environment where the complexity of hospital and payer relationships is just one of the many challenges we're facing," said Dr. Dan Neumann, President, and CEO of GLST.

With 34 board certified physicians, 12 advanced care providers, and 8 locations, GLST is the Tidewater region's leading practice for liver and gastroenterology care. With the addition of GLST, Capital Digestive Care will double its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing the number of GI specialists serving the region to 128

GLST has over 25 years of experience and service to the Tidewater area communities. Partnering with Capital Digestive Care will allow GLST to expand and enhance patient care and access through a changing healthcare environment. By utilizing the PE Practice Solutions platform, the integrated group has the ability to achieve economies of scale and support growth planning activities that help independent physician practices thrive.

"PE GI Solutions looks forward to supporting the growth and expansion of Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists of Tidewater and Capital Digestive Care through this integration," said David Young, President and CEO of PE GI Solutions. "Through our PE Practice Solutions platform, we will provide the group with the resources they need to enhance patient, physician, and staff experiences."

This integration marks an exciting milestone for Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists of Tidewater, Capital Digestive Care, and PE GI Solutions, demonstrating the continued growth and expansion of the MSO and the continued commitment to deliver quality patient care to the Mid-Atlantic. Through PE GI Solutions' specialization in business strategies and Capital Digestive Care and GLST's comprehensive digestive health and laboratory services, the integration is projected to bring much success to all parties.

About PE GI Solutions (Formerly known as Physicians Endoscopy)

PE GI Solutions specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE GI Solutions' physician partners leverage the PE Practice Solutions and PE Center Solutions platforms to gain access to centralized resources and operational efficiencies that drive growth and positively impact physician and patient experiences—all while preserving the independent practice of medicine. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, PE GI Solutions is the trusted business partner and advisor exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20+ years. For more information on PE GI Solutions, please visit www.pegisolutions.com.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn's Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care's integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC

For more than 25 years, Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC (GLST) has been the premier practice for liver and gastroenterology in Southeastern Virginia. GLST's board certified physicians and advanced care practitioners are experts in the treatment of digestive and liver diseases, handling cases from the simple to the complex. GLST's mission is to provide exceptional, personalized medical care by gaining an understanding of each patient's individual condition in order to deliver the most effective treatment plan available. Patients choose GLST for its comprehensive services and exceptional level of care along with the convenience of easy access to several locations in Hampton Roads and the Peninsula. For more information visit https://glstva.com/.

