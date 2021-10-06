Top 10 U.S. Homebuilder Now Selling in Lebanon, Tennessee Explore new townhomes from the low $300s. New models available for tour!

LEBANON, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce new townhomes now selling at Townes at River Oaks, an exceptional new community in Lebanon, TN. Homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to tour the community's two new, fully furnished model homes at a Grand Opening event on October 9—showcasing the popular Radnor and Sylvan floor plans. In addition to beautiful new townhomes with contemporary open-concept layouts, homebuyers will love the community's prime location, blending rustic charm—the neighborhood features include access to open space, a dog park and a nearby stream—with close proximity to shopping and dining in downtown Lebanon. In addition, community-managed landscaping and exterior upkeep offer a conveniently low-maintenance lifestyle.

Townhome renderings | Townes at River Oaks in Lebanon, TN | Century Communities

Learn more about Townes at River Oaks at www.CenturyCommunities.com/RiverOaksTN.

"Townes at River Oaks offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still putting popular hotspots within easy reach," said Zack Adler, Nashville Division President. "Combine that with beautiful new townhomes designed for today's buyer, and we expect this community to be in high demand. Get in early and stop by for a tour of our stunning new model homes!"

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

130 homesites

Townhomes from the low $300s

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, up to 1,687 square feet

Community amenities include green space, a dog park and open space

Convenient access to I-40, downtown Lebanon , Nashville , Gallatin and Murfreesboro

Quick move-in options available!

Community Sales Center:

110 Fister Drive

Lebanon, TN 37087

615.645.6004

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Sylvan model home | Lebanon, TN | Century Communities

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

