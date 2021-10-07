Express Wash Concepts Air Freshener Campaign Raises $50,188 for Local Non-Profits

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the donation of $50,188 to 38 Ohio-based community organizations. The donations were collected as part of EWC's Fall Air Freshener Campaign in which customers could purchase a special edition air freshener for $1, with 100% of collected proceeds donated back to the designated non-profits.

Non-profit partners were selected by team members at each wash location. During the month-long campaign, Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash and Meyers Auto Wash customers purchased the pumpkin spice scented air fresheners from an onsite team member or at the payment kiosk. As an added incentive, customers could scan a QR code on the back of the air freshener to enter for a chance to win Unlimited Washes for a Year.

"Our quarterly company-wide donation campaigns continue to surpass all expectations in terms of dollars donated back into the community," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "It is amazing to watch the camaraderie between our team members, customers and local organizations as we not only bring awareness to their missions, but positively impact their operating budgets during a time when it is much needed."

Participating non-profit partners included the following: 4 Paws for Ability, Agape For Youth, American Red Cross, Animal Friends Humane Society, Artemis Domestic Violence Shelter, Boys & Girls Club of Toledo, Brigid's Path, Central Community House, Central Ohio Military Museum, Columbus State Community College Development Foundation, Fairfield Area Humane Society, Fairfield County 211, Flying Horse Farms, Gahanna Residents in Need, Giggles & Coos, Harpers Corner Foundation, Hilliard Food Pantry, Justice for Sierah, Licking County Humane Society, Make it Fit, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, Ohio Wildlife Hospital, PetPromise, Providence House, Reynoldsburg Helping Hands Food Pantry, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton, SICSA, Solon Benevolent Fund, Start Talking Grandview, Streetsboro High School Rockets Football Team, Sunrise Sanctuary, Sylvania Area Family Services, The City Mission/ Laura's Home Women's and Children's Crisis Center, The City Mission/ Crossroads Men's Crisis Center, The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, We Care Arts, Westerville Area Resource Ministry and the Worthington Resource Pantry.

One "Free Washes for a Year" winner was randomly selected and announced per brand as follows: Clean Express Auto Wash- Erica Battaglia, Flying Ace Express Car Wash- Andy Timmons, Meyers Auto Wash- Vince Lyons, and Moo Moo Express Car Wash- Kathleen Ivanoff.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 45 express car washes in Central Ohio, Greater Dayton, Greater Cleveland, Greater Toledo, Pittsburgh and Virginia. The Company plans to open more than 50 additional locations by the end of 2022. To date in 2021, Express Wash Concepts has donated more than $288,000 to local non-profit organizations through donation campaigns and community sponsorships.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland & Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash and CleanTown USA, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash. With 45 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

