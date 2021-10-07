National Telehealth Utilization Declined Seven Percent in July 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second straight month, telehealth utilization declined in July 2021, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. Telehealth utilization, measured as a percentage of all medical claim lines,1 fell 6.7 percent from June to July 2021, decreasing from 4.5 percent of medical claim lines in June to 4.2 percent in July. In the previous month, telehealth utilization fell 10 percent nationally from May to June 2021. The data represent the privately insured population, including Medicare Advantage and excluding Medicare Fee-for-Service and Medicaid.

In all four US census regions, telehealth claim lines fell from June to July 2021 as a percentage of all medical claim lines just as they did nationally, with the greatest decrease occurring in the South. In that region, telehealth utilization dropped 11.4 percent from June to July 2021.

Mental health conditions remained the top-ranking telehealth diagnosis nationally and in every region, but from June to July 2021 their percentage share of all telehealth claim lines fell nationally and in every region except the Northeast. Nationally, where the share held by mental health conditions dropped from 61.3 percent in June 2021 to 60.7 percent in July, the percentage had been rising every month since January 2021. From June to July 2021, acute respiratory diseases and infections increased as a percentage of all telehealth claim lines nationally and in every region.

From June to July 2021, joint/soft tissue diseases and issues fell in the rankings of telehealth diagnoses nationally and in every region except the West. Nationally, this diagnosis fell from third to fourth place; in the West, it remained in third place. Developmental disorders rose in the rankings nationally and in the Northeast and Midwest, while acute respiratory diseases and infections rose in the rankings in the Midwest, as did skin infections and issues and urinary tract infections in the South.

There were also changes in the top five telehealth procedure codes by utilization. Nationally, from June to July 2021, CPT®2 99214, established patient outpatient visit, total time 30-39 minutes, fell from second to third place, while CPT 99213, established patient outpatient visit, total time 20-29 minutes, rose from third to second place—reversing a change in places that had happened the previous month.

In the Midwest from June to July 2021, CPT 99213 (established patient outpatient visit of 20-29 minutes) rose from fourth to third place, while CPT 90834, 45-minute psychotherapy, fell from third to fourth place.

Launched in May 2020 as a free service, the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker uses FAIR Health data to track how telehealth is evolving from month to month. An interactive map of the four US census regions allows the user to view an infographic on telehealth in a specific month in the nation as a whole or in individual regions. Each infographic shows month-to-month changes in volume of telehealth claim lines, top five telehealth procedure codes and top five telehealth diagnoses (or diagnostic categories), along with that month's top five granular diagnoses within the most common diagnostic category.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker continues to reveal changes in telehealth as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. This is one of many ways we pursue our healthcare transparency mission."

