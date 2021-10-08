A new initiative invites consumers, therapists, and leading organizations to take a global pause and commit to a positive mental health action during October.

AbleTo Announces Pledge to Prioritize Mental Health and Take Action For World Mental Health Day A new initiative invites consumers, therapists, and leading organizations to take a global pause and commit to a positive mental health action during October.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbleTo, a leading provider of high-quality, virtual behavioral health care, announced today a national, month-long pledge inviting people to "Take Time" to check in on their mental health in honor of World Mental Health Day on Sunday, October 10th.

Check in on your mental health in honor of World Mental Health Day. Join the pledge.

"Let's take a collective moment to make mental health a priority every day for healthier, happier lives." - Trip Hofer

"The pandemic has accelerated public awareness of mental health," says AbleTo Chief Executive Officer Trip Hofer. "Demand for care has skyrocketed, and we're indebted to our front-line providers who have risen to meet that challenge. As we collectively navigate the new normal, it doesn't always leave time for mental health, whether you're an exhausted front-line worker, a busy working parent, or a leader of a global organization. For World Mental Health Day, we want to help people take a collective moment to make mental health a priority every day for healthier, happier lives."

AbleTo is joined by pledge partners and non-profits including the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC), Sanvello, the Chicago Bulls, American astronaut Scott Kelly, and NYC Health Business Leaders to help educate and encourage action towards positive health.

"Greater education, removing stigmas, and bridging the gap between need and treatment is a shared mission for both our organizations," says Matt Kudish, Executive Director of NAMI-NYC. "We're thrilled to partner with AbleTo to make progress towards a world where everyone prioritizes and takes action on their mental health."

AbleTo invites the public to visit AbleTo.com/TakeTime and commit to take time for mental health in the following ways:

Sign the pledge to represent a personal commitment towards making a positive change during the month

Access a free mental health toolkit including self-care exercises and self-guided meditation

Consider donating to NAMI, the largest grassroots organization focused on mental health in the US, to enable greater education and awareness of mental health. To amplify efforts, AbleTo will make a direct donation on behalf of people signing the pledge.

Explore resilience and therapy programs designed to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression

To learn more about the available resources and sign the pledge, visit AbleTo.com/TakeTime

About AbleTo

A pioneer in telehealth, AbleTo has revolutionized the way people access quality mental healthcare. Delivering over 1.4 million patient sessions, AbleTo provides structured, high-quality, and high-impact mental health care to people when and where they need help most. The company's dynamic suite of solutions leverages data and analytics to align each person's unique needs with a highly personalized program that offers the right blend of human and digital support. A nationwide network of more than 2,300 trusted providers skilled in clinically rigorous treatment delivers this tailored care through a remote platform backed by over a decade of experience. AbleTo's outcomes-focused approach is proven1 to improve both behavioral and physical health and lower overall medical costs. For more information, visit AbleTo at www.ableto.com and follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City

For nearly 40 years, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC) has offered life-changing support, education, and advocacy programs to families and individuals affected by mental illness. NAMI-NYC's services are free of charge and accessible for anyone who needs them. For more information about NAMI-NYC and its programs and services, please visit naminyc.org.

1 AbleTo Book of Business DASS-21 Outcomes, 2020

AbleTo, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/AbleTo, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AbleTo, Inc.