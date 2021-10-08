SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the new XAV-AX3200 car AV media receiver, featuring powerful audio and smart connectivity to enhance the in-car entertainment experience.

Sony Electronics' new XAV-AX3200 car AV media receiver

Sony Electronics Announces New Car AV Receiver



"We are proud to expand and strengthen our in-car audio lineup," said Tyler Ishida, Deputy President for Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "This receiver offers customers exciting new ways to level-up their in-car music and content experiences, making every road trip memorable."

XAV-AX3200 Car AV Receiver Key Features:

The AX3200 offers an anti-glare 6.95" touchscreen that gives intuitive control over music and communications. The ergonomically designed physical key terminal provides instant access to basic operations like source selections and sound adjustments while minimizing distractions behind the wheel.

Smart features like Apple CarPlay1, Android Auto™2 and WebLink® Cast3 keep customers focused on what's most important: the road. With a new auxiliary A/V Input, as well as Bluetooth® and a 1.5A high current battery charger, the AX3200 offers a full suite of connectivity. Additionally, the Quick Wake Up4 feature makes it easy to get in the car and go, while an onscreen display of the rearview camera with parking guidelines lets drivers operate with ease.

EXTRA BASS™ and a built-in 4-channel amplifier delivers deep punchy beats and an impressive 55 watts x 4(max. at 4 ohms) / 20 watts x 4 (RMS at 4 ohms) power output. Plus, Sound Optimization technology creates audio that is perfectly suited for customers' car environments, for a uniquely personalized experience.

Pricing and Availability:

The XAV-AX3200 will be available in December 2021 for a suggested retail price of $299.99. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/receiver-players/p/xavax3200

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Apple, iPad, iPhone, iPod, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

2 Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and on Android-compatible smartphones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher. Android Auto may not be available on all devices and is not available in all countries or regions. Google, Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

3 WebLink is a registered trademark of AbaltaTechnologies, Inc. and a trademark in the other countries. App compatibility may vary by car audio and region. For required smartphone operation systems, visit: https://www.abaltatech.com/weblinkfaq

4 Less than 6.5 seconds. Time measured approximately until safety caution is displayed.

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.