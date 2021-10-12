Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.835 per common share, payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2021 dividend.
The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021. All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
Common Shares
$0.835
Preference Shares, Series A
$0.34375
Preference Shares, Series B
$0.21340
Preference Shares, Series C
$0.16081
Preference Shares, Series D
$0.27875
Preference Shares, Series F
$0.29306
Preference Shares, Series H
$0.27350
Preference Shares, Series J
US$0.30540
Preference Shares, Series L
US$0.30993
Preference Shares, Series N
$0.31788
Preference Shares, Series P
$0.27369
Preference Shares, Series R
$0.25456
Preference Shares, Series 1
US$0.37182
Preference Shares, Series 3
$0.23356
Preference Shares, Series 5
US$0.33596
Preference Shares, Series 7
$0.27806
Preference Shares, Series 9
$0.25606
Preference Shares, Series 11
$0.24613
Preference Shares, Series 13
$0.19019
Preference Shares, Series 15
$0.18644
Preference Shares, Series 17
$0.321875
Preference Shares, Series 19
$0.30625
About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,766 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.
None of the information contained in, or connected to, Enbridge's website is incorporated in or otherwise forms part of this news release.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media
Jesse Semk
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com
Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com
View original content:
SOURCE Enbridge Inc.