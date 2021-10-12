Heat Watch Rebrands to Runwise

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat Watch, one of the nation's leading heating controls services, has announced a rebranding from Heat Watch to Runwise. After more than a decade of running heating systems in buildings throughout the United States, Heat Watch will begin expanding its service to more efficiently control and monitor other critical building systems, rebranding to Runwise . Runwise's mission will continue to be helping operate buildings better by saving owners money, making tenants more comfortable, making cities more affordable, and making the planet a cleaner place for everyone.

"Over the last year, we have been quietly rolling out our first non-heating applications. While 28% of carbon emissions in cities come from buildings, only a third come from heating. We're incredibly excited to start attacking the other two-thirds with new non-heating services, which we'll be talking about soon, " said Jeff Carleton, CEO of Runwise.

By the end of 2021 Runwise's heating control systems will run 3,000+ buildings across the United States, reduce heating costs and carbon output by over 20%, and take the equivalent of over 35,000 cars of carbon output off the road.

Runwise's team has grown to over 85 people in 2021. The company's headquarters are located in New York City, where Runwise, formerly Heat Watch, got its start in 2011. Runwise's heating control service runs most of the buildings for some of the country's best known owners and property managers, such as Related, Blackstone, Lefrak, Douglas Elliman, Fairstead as well as 300+ others.

"Runwise is my lifeline for the heating season. I have easy access to all the information I need through the Runwise app on my phone. Since we've started working with Runwise we've saved at least 30% on our heating bills," said Nikki Lizzio, Managing Partner at RHAMCO.

About Runwise:

Runwise, formerly known as Heat Watch, is one of the nation's leading building control services. Runwise's mission is to enable buildings to run more efficiently using intelligent and easy-to-install wireless hardware and software. Runwise's service controls key building systems in thousands of buildings across 10 states.

