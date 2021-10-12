LEVOLOR® Continues Partnership with Habitat for Humanity Through Donations From October Custom Sales

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its national partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, LEVOLOR Inc. is donating to the global housing nonprofit $10 for every custom blind and shade sales order (up to $100,000) placed in October 2021.

The sales donations reinforce LEVOLOR's long-term commitment to supporting Habitat through its ongoing partnership since 2019. Each year the more than 100-year-old maker of custom window coverings has donated $1 million worth of cordless cellular shades and metal blinds to Habitat so homeowners and their families can feel safe and secure in their Habitat-built homes.

"We're proud of our continued partnership with Habitat by supporting their homebuilding and community development work that adds comfort to people's daily lives." — Christian Leard, President of LEVOLOR.

LEVOLOR Cellular Shades help provide the privacy every family deserves while the insulating honeycomb design helps keep homes cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Metal blinds offer Habitat homeowners versatile light control in a lightweight-yet-durable design. LEVOLOR window coverings feature cordless design, which eliminates dangling cords to improve safety for young children and pets, making each a certified Best for Kids product.

About LEVOLOR

Backed by a legacy of quality and performance, LEVOLOR® blinds, shades and shutters come in an assortment of fabrics, finishes and sizes, both stock and custom. Trusted for every room in the home, LEVOLOR works beautifully, today, tomorrow and every day. To learn more, visit levolor.com .

