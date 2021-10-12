Sony Music Publishing Promotes Moses Martiny to SVP, Global Digital Commercial Strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of Moses Martiny to Senior Vice President, Global Digital Commercial Strategy.



Photo credit: Ivan Weiss

In this position, Moses will further develop and coordinate SMP's commercial strategies across its global digital business, as well as lead negotiations with key global DSP and online platform partners. In addition, he will liaise with the newly expanded global digital team to grow and diversify songwriter revenue from both established and emerging digital platforms. Based in the company's U.K. office, he reports to President, Global Digital Antony Bebawi.

Martiny has led multi-territory negotiations with major digital services including Spotify, Apple, Google/YouTube, Amazon, Deezer and SoundCloud, covering Europe, MENA, India and beyond. He was also integral in closing landmark digital licensing deals, enabling SMP's songwriters to earn royalties from Facebook/Instagram, TikTok and YouTube Shorts.



Moses Martiny said, "I am honoured to have this opportunity to further advance our global digital strategy alongside our incredible team and to help grow income for SMP songwriters in this evolving market. I look forward to working with existing and new digital partners to enable innovation and create new financial opportunities for songwriters."

Sony Music Publishing President, Global Digital Antony Bebawi said, "Moses has consistently demonstrated the value that he brings to Sony Music Publishing and its songwriters through his important contributions to our digital licensing strategy and the negotiation of key U.K. and international deals. I am really excited that he taking on this expanded role, and I look forward to working together as we continue to drive growth for SMP's songwriters."



Prior to joining Sony Music Publishing, Moses held various strategy and business development positions throughout the industry, including roles at EMI Records and PRS for Music. Before entering the music business, he spent several years in management consulting with a focus on digital strategy, growth strategy and strategic sourcing. He holds an MBA with Distinction from INSEAD and an M.Sc. in Informatics Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark.

