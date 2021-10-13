August Launches as a Strategic Communications Advisory Firm

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- August ("August" or the "Firm") announced today its launch as a strategic communications advisory firm established on the core belief that excellence in client service is achieved when individuals with specialized talent and subject matter expertise are empowered to focus on what they do best. August will deliver thoughtful and tailored communications strategies with a multi-disciplinary approach built on the foundations of authentic narrative development, deeply analytical engagement, and diligent execution.

August Logo

Now – more than ever – what, when, and how you communicate is critical.

August's core practice areas reflect the experience of its professionals:

Crisis Management

Litigation and Investigations

Financial Restructurings and Chapter 11 Cases

Blockchain, Digital Assets, and Fintech

Discrimination, Bias, and Diversity

Healthcare

Corporate Positioning and Reputation Management

"The world is becoming increasingly polarized, and now—more than ever—what, when, and how you communicate is critical to preserving and creating value and protecting reputation," said Steven Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer. "We founded August on the conviction that the best way to achieve excellence in helping clients tell their stories during their times of greatest need is by cultivating a team with deep expertise and empowering individuals to do their best work. We are dedicated to creating an environment that offers our people fulfilling development and growth opportunities that will set them up for success in their professional careers and in their personal lives."

"I am excited to be joining this outstanding group of professionals who are committed to delivering results for clients that support business objectives, mitigate reputational harm, and preserve value," said Ellen Davis, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Crisis and Litigation Practices. "I have had the privilege of honing my skills as a strategic advisor alongside some of the most talented practitioners in the business, and this new firm represents an opportunity for me to deploy those skills in a collaborative environment that will draw upon each of our specialized areas of expertise, ensuring the best outcomes for our clients."

August's founding team includes:

Steven Goldberg , Chief Executive Officer and Head of the Financial Restructuring Practice – Mr. Goldberg is a former corporate attorney and brings 20 years of experience advising clients on many of the most complex legal issues, crises, and financial restructurings of the past two decades. He has highly specialized skills in developing communications strategies that balance reputational and legal objectives. His training and practice as an attorney taught him the value of gathering facts, anticipating issues, and applying a multi-disciplinary approach to strategic communications. Mr. Goldberg is a former corporate attorney and brings 20 years of experience advising clients on many of the most complex legal issues, crises, and financial restructurings of the past two decades. He has highly specialized skills in developing communications strategies that balance reputational and legal objectives. His training and practice as an attorney taught him the value of gathering facts, anticipating issues, and applying a multi-disciplinary approach to strategic communications.

Ellen Davis , Senior Managing Director and Head of the Crisis and Litigation Practices – Trained as an attorney, Ms. Davis has been recognized by Chambers and Partners as a Trained as an attorney, Ms. Davis has been recognized by Chambers and Partners as a top-tier strategic advisor who has advised clients on high-profile, high stakes litigation and other crises. Her practice is informed by decades of experience in government, news media, and strategic communications.

Steve Ginsburg , President and Head of the Diversity, Bias, and Discrimination Practice – Mr. Ginsburg is an attorney, spokesperson, and leading practitioner who specializes in preparing for and responding to incidents of bias and discrimination. He joins August from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) where he helped manage crises by building trusted relationships with and among educators, activists, law enforcement, elected officials, philanthropists, and business leaders. He is regularly consulted by media, elected officials, and corporate executives on how to address issues of diversity. Mr. Ginsburg is an attorney, spokesperson, and leading practitioner who specializes in preparing for and responding to incidents of bias and discrimination. He joins August from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) where he helped manage crises by building trusted relationships with and among educators, activists, law enforcement, elected officials, philanthropists, and business leaders. He is regularly consulted by media, elected officials, and corporate executives on how to address issues of diversity.

Beau Falgout , Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Practice – Mr. Falgout brings differentiated, in-house healthcare expertise gained during his strategy and M&A roles at Medtronic. He has designed direct-to-patient marketing campaigns, led M&A integration communications, and developed internal communications strategies – all with an eye toward compelling and empathetic narrative development. As an external communications advisor, he has served clients across the healthcare sector involved in crises, M&A, and regulatory disclosure issues, as well as in investor relations and corporate positioning campaigns. Mr. Falgout brings differentiated, in-house healthcare expertise gained during his strategy and M&A roles at Medtronic. He has designed direct-to-patient marketing campaigns, led M&A integration communications, and developed internal communications strategies – all with an eye toward compelling and empathetic narrative development. As an external communications advisor, he has served clients across the healthcare sector involved in crises, M&A, and regulatory disclosure issues, as well as in investor relations and corporate positioning campaigns.

Nate Johnson , Managing Director and Head of the Blockchain, Digital Assets, and Fintech Practice – Mr. Johnson has more than eight years of public relations and strategic communications experience, during which he has helped some of the biggest names in tech and other industries navigate their most critical inflection points. His expertise includes a focus on blockchain and digital assets. As an avid member of the crypto community since 2014, he brings a deep and nuanced understanding of the space, its key players, and the technology driving it. Mr. Johnson has more than eight years of public relations and strategic communications experience, during which he has helped some of the biggest names in tech and other industries navigate their most critical inflection points. His expertise includes a focus on blockchain and digital assets. As an avid member of the crypto community since 2014, he brings a deep and nuanced understanding of the space, its key players, and the technology driving it.

Jenny MacMichael , Director, Chief of Staff, and Head of Employee Development and Empowerment – Ms. MacMichael has more than five years of experience in strategic communications and takes a thoughtful, analytical approach to narrative development to help clients achieve key objectives. She is an advocate of proactive team member development and is a firm believer in the significance of fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging to strengthen the firm and client results. Ms. MacMichael has more than five years of experience in strategic communications and takes a thoughtful, analytical approach to narrative development to help clients achieve key objectives. She is an advocate of proactive team member development and is a firm believer in the significance of fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging to strengthen the firm and client results.

Tierney Anderson , Associate and Assistant Chief of Staff – Ms. Anderson's experience in strategic communications and nonprofit fundraising has given her an appreciation for organizations that use their platforms to "do well by doing good." She recognizes that client results are most successful when they are the product of collaboration, inclusion, and integrity. Tierney has provided support to clients involved in a wide range of special situations and key inflection points, including complex crises, litigations, IPOs and SPAC transactions, cybersecurity matters, and long-term corporate positioning campaigns. Ms. Anderson's experience in strategic communications and nonprofit fundraising has given her an appreciation for organizations that use their platforms to "do well by doing good." She recognizes that client results are most successful when they are the product of collaboration, inclusion, and integrity. Tierney has provided support to clients involved in a wide range of special situations and key inflection points, including complex crises, litigations, IPOs and SPAC transactions, cybersecurity matters, and long-term corporate positioning campaigns.

"Our objective is to guide our clients through frequently uncharted territory with steady, thoughtful, and dynamic counsel," said Mr. Johnson. "I'm excited to bring that to bear in the blockchain and digital assets space. This highly technical, digitally-native industry has given rise to a host of unprecedented communications challenges and regulatory scrutiny. We intend to leverage our deep industry experience to help companies and organizations effectively communicate the value proposition of their technologies, navigate regulatory concerns, and achieve mainstream adoption."

"One of the most difficult challenges facing leaders and organizations in today's social and political environment is how to understand and authentically communicate about issues of diversity, bias and discrimination," said Mr. Ginsburg. "These are emotionally charged, often divisive, and always delicate matters. Effective responses are swift, empathic, and deliver meaningful change – anything less is likely to further alienate stakeholders. I am thrilled to be part of the August team and look forward to helping our clients develop and implement best-in-class communications strategies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion and protect and strengthen reputation, brand, and value."

The August team is based in Los Angeles and New York, and the Firm has capabilities to serve clients across North America. The Firm also plans to establish a presence in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area in 2022.

About August

August is a specialized strategic communications advisory firm based in Los Angeles and New York that advises clients on matters in several specific areas based on the unique expertise of the professionals in the firm, including: crisis management; litigation and investigations; financial restructurings and Chapter 11 cases; diversity, bias, and discrimination; blockchain, digital assets, and fintech; healthcare; and corporate positioning and reputation management. For more information, please visit www.AugustCo.com.

Contact

Steven Goldberg/Ellen Davis/Nate Johnson

Inquiries@AugustCo.com

323.892.5562

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE August LLC