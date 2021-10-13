#BoycottHilton Coalition to Hold Educational Leafleting Campaign at Hilton Hotels Nationwide Over Plan to Build on Site of Bulldozed Uyghur Mosque in China

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Oct. 16, the #BoycottHilton Coalition* of more than 40 American and international organizations, plans to hold a nationwide educational leafleting campaign outside Hilton Worldwide hotels nationwide over that corporation's licensed construction of a Hampton Hotel on the site of a bulldozed mosque in the Uyghur region of China.

Local groups are being encouraged to join the campaign. Contact: kanato@uhrp.org and info@freeuyghurnow.org

VIDEO: How to Hold a #BoycottHilton Educational Leafleting

https://youtu.be/ouX424MjI2E

DOWNLOAD EDUCATIONAL LEAFLET:

https://www.cair.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/HiltonFlyer.jpg

At the events, educational materials about the construction of the hotel on the site of a bulldozed mosque and about China's acts of torture, rape, forced abortions and sterilizations, mass detention, denial of religious rights, and cultural erasure targeting Uyghur Muslims will be handed to Hilton guests and staff.

WHAT: #BoycottHilton Coalition Leafleting Campaign Outside Hilton Hotels Nationwide

WHEN: Saturday, October 16, Various Times

WHERE: Outside Hilton Hotels in Cities Nationwide

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com; UHRP Executive Director Omer Kanat, kanato@uhrp.org, 202-819-0598, Free Uyghur Now Advocacy Director Husam Kaid, 929-434-7323, info@freeuyghurnow.org

"Free Uyghur Now is taking part in the #BoycottHilton campaign to urge Hilton not to prioritize their profit over human life. We are boycotting Hilton because our dollars are a daily ballot of conscience that we constantly choose where to place it," said Free Uyghur Now Advocacy Director Husam Kaid. "Now is the time that Muslims, allies, and people of justice around the world call on Hilton to end their complicity in the Uyghur genocide."

"A Hampton Inn logo on that spot would be a giant seal of approval on the genocide," said Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) Executive Director Omer Kanat. "There is simply no justification for Hilton to benefit from the destruction of Uyghur mosques across our homeland."

"Evidence of the Uyghur Genocide can be seen everywhere on the streets of East Turkistan, but nowhere is it more apparent than at the sites where our mosques once stood. These buildings are places of peace, places of worship, and places of gathering for the Uyghur people," said Campaign for Uyghurs Executive Director Rushan Abbas. "Hilton's decision to allow this is complicity in the Uyghur genocide. It must not go unanswered."

