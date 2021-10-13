Specially marked labels on select Campbell's red and white condensed soup cans unlock classic songs covered by notable artists - including Julia Michaels, Peach Tree Rascals, Mickey Guyton and Jac Ross - paired with Campbell's recipes to inspire creativity in the kitchen

Campbell's® And Universal Music Group Combine Cooking And Music To Answer Age-Old Question 'What Sounds Good Tonight?' Specially marked labels on select Campbell's red and white condensed soup cans unlock classic songs covered by notable artists - including Julia Michaels, Peach Tree Rascals, Mickey Guyton and Jac Ross - paired with Campbell's recipes to inspire creativity in the kitchen

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music is the secret ingredient to spicing up your home cooking routine. As more Americans continue to have more meals at home, the age-old question, "What sounds good tonight?" could not be more relatable. To ignite inspiration, and to set the mood for your next home-cooked meal, Campbell's® has partnered with Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, to unveil a specially marked label on its iconic red and white cans that unlocks reimagined classic songs performed by recording artists, each paired with their favorite brand recipe.

According to a recent Campbell's survey, 73 percent of home cooks listen to music while preparing a meal, and one third specifically cite music as a source of inspiration in the kitchen.1 With more Americans cooking than ever before, Campbell's partnered with select UMG recording artists Julia Michaels, Peach Tree Rascals, Jac Ross and Mickey Guyton, to take songs and recipes from their own memorable moments and put a fresh spin on them. Across the country at select retailers, Campbell's red and white cans will feature a specially marked QR code branded "M'm! M'm! Records" label, leading shoppers to Campbell's recipes, a specially curated cooking playlist that includes newly recorded music from the UMG artists and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from artists' recording sessions.

Each week, a UMG artist will drop their new version of a remade song paired with their personal favorite Campbell's recipe. Starting today, the first song available will be Julia Michaels' rendition of Doris Troy's "Just One Look" which pairs with Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese and can be listened to HERE. The full song release schedule includes:





Julia Michaels : Recreating " Just One Look " by Doris Troy , originally recorded in 1963, and paired with Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese to be released Oct. 13

Peach Tree Rascals : Recreating "Everywhere" by Fleetwood Mac , originally recorded in 1987, and paired with One-pot Beef Stroganoff to be released Oct. 22

Jac Ross : Recreating "It Had to Be You," originally published in 1924 and later performed by Frank Sinatra , paired with Baked Mac & Cheese to be released Oct. 29

Mickey Guyton : Recreating "Have a Little Faith in Me" by John Hiatt , originally recorded in 1987, and paired with 15 Minute Chicken & Rice to be released Nov. 5

"I'm thrilled to drop my new song and partner with Campbell's," said Julia Michaels. "As someone who is newer to cooking, Campbell's has become the starting point for me to create simple and delicious recipes that fit my hectic schedule and build my confidence in the kitchen. I can't wait to see how fans find inspiration from this playlist and the meals they'll cook up as a result."

This partnership with UMG continues Campbell's efforts to modernize its iconic brand. Throughout the pandemic, the brand connected with millions of new households, and with back to work and school ramped up, consumer demand for quick and easy meals continues to rise. Campbell's recently unveiled a redesign to its iconic red and white label, marking the first new look in more than 50 years.

"How music can single-handedly set a mood is undeniable," said Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company. "Partnering with UMG and their artists to create music that inspires American home cooks is a unique opportunity for Campbell's to bring a bit of inspiration to those daily dinner dilemmas beyond what's on the table."

What's more, Campbell's will also launch the Sounds Good Tonight SoundCloud contest on Nov. 15. Consumers and aspiring musicians will be encouraged to submit their own cooking-inspired anthem for an opportunity to partner with Campbell's and win $20,000. The contest will live in a branded microsite, offering a downloadable sound kit full of Campbell's-inspired sounds for young creators to remix, reimagine and create a new song that can be served as the perfect pairing to a night cooking at home. More information will be shared closer to contest launch on SoundsGoodTonight.com and Campbell's Instagram and Twitter.

