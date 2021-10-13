Safely2Prosperity Announces SaaS Platform Enhancement to Its COVID-19 Safety Program Protecting Employees

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safely2Prosperity LLC (S2P) Chairman and CEO John Norris, JD, MBA, announces, for immediate demonstration, S2P's COVID-19 Safety Platform and Employee Dashboard, the first in the world comprehensive and combined system for far better managing COVID-19 and its variants.

This platform and employee dashboard together enhance worker, teacher, government employee, and family member COVID-19 safety by using:

1. Structured preparation, oversight, and management.

2. Improved monitoring and tracking, including multi-dashboard custom reports.

3. Effective preventions, mitigations, and other tools, including alarms, alerts, and trends, all based on continuous risk-monitoring and risk-assessments.

4. Documented legal proof of efforts to protect and comply.

To arrange a demonstration, contact S2P at 617-680-3127 or info@safely2prosperity.com. Or visit our website at safely2prosperity.com.

Norris says:

"S2P's advanced SaaS platform and employee dashboard empower the whole organization – from CEOs, COOs, CFOs, CLOs, and CHROs to regional managers and facility or team managers to employees themselves – to manage their COVID-19 responses safely and effectively."

They assess and report on the risks, actions, and inactions at: (1) the county, facility, and floor levels, (2) the department, region, and facility-manager levels, and (3) the team, shift, date, time, and direct-manager levels.

The overarching goal: Getting back to work. Safely.

They are similar to the factory- school- and government agency-based Fire Safety Programs that are now ubiquitous worldwide.

With even one life saved or just one lawsuit prevented, S2P's solution more than pays for itself.

S2P Has a Powerful Vision

"Well-thought-out top-down ideas to manage the Covid Pandemic can be helpful. But the best buy-in occurs with bottom-up initiatives. So, we now need comprehensive, bottom-up initiatives and supporting tools for companies, schools, and government agencies to fight better against the current Pandemic and the next one and the next one."

Fred Hassan,

Former Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) and President of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Associations (IFPMA), two of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry advocacy groups.

About Safely2Prosperity

S2P is a leading Boston-based healthcare risk-management innovator and infectious disease safety program provider. Chairman and CEO Norris is known worldwide as a thought-leader in healthcare and healthcare risk-management, a former US FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner and COO, a former Harvard faculty member, and a successful businessman.

© 2021 Safely2Prosperity LLC and John Norris, JD, MBA. All Rights Reserved.

