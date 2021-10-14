CATRICE Cosmetics Announces New Retail Strategy Focusing on DTC and Amazon Business in 2022 The brand will end their long-standing partnership with ULTA Beauty in the new year

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CATRICE Cosmetics, one of the industry's fastest growing mass cosmetics brands, is updating its retailer strategy in 2022 to ensure a more consumer-driven shopping experience. Beginning January 1, CATRICE's range of cult favorite face, lip, eye, and skincare products will be available exclusively at CatriceCosmetics.com and Amazon. This move will officially end their long-standing partnership with ULTA Beauty.

Since Catrice Cosmetics launched in the US a few years back, the brand's goal has always been the same: to ensure their shoppers can buy their favorite high-quality products at affordable price points, wherever they choose to shop the lineup. The move to pivot into an exclusively DTC brand and focus all resources on the Amazon and CatriceCosmetics.com businesses will now allow for an extra curated shopping experience for their loyal fan-base. Consumers can now expect MORE frequent launches, even better price points, unique deals and promotions, a loyalty program, wider, more inclusive shade ranges, as well as ample ways to get involved in the CATRICE Community.

"While we have valued our long-standing partnership with ULTA, we're excited to get back to our roots," said Jeffery Wagstaff, CEO of Cosnova Inc., "This new directive will allow us to deliver on more of what our consumers are asking for from the brand, and for that we are thrilled."



Consumers can find all the CATRICE Cosmetics products they love on the brand's official Amazon store, as well as on CatriceCosmetics.com. More updates on this news, as well as exclusive deals, promotions and ways to get involved in the community can be found on the @catrice.us Instagram page.

About CATRICE Cosmetics:

CATRICE Cosmetics, the cult favorite German-Beauty brand, is an innovative and luxury-inspired makeup line with an affordable price tag, and clean products you can feel good about. All products retail for less than $15, with an average price point of only $8. CATRICE Cosmetics is best known for its game-changing complexion products, making 'face their forte'. Professional makeup artists and influencers alike have been raving about CATRICE's WOW factor formulas – many claiming that they rival the formulations of high end, prestige brands. With cult favorites like the CATRICE HD Liquid Coverage Foundation and True Skin Concealer, the word on the street is "I can't believe this is drug store makeup." The affordability and accessibility of CATRICE Cosmetics empowers women to create their own version of beauty, both IRL and on URL. No. Filter. Required.

About Cosnova:

Since 2001, Cosnova Inc. has lead the cosmetics industry with knowledge, loyalty to consumers and a forward-thinking attitude. Cosnova's successful brands like essence and CATRICE offer high-quality decorative cosmetics to customers around the world at a superb price performance ratio. Cosnova never tests any of its products on animals and believes in cruelty-free beauty. Additionally, 90% of all Cosnova products are manufactured in Europe, adhering to the EU's strict ingredient standards.

Rooted in innovation, creativity, movement, speed and quality, Cosnova analyzes products both internally and externally to ensure customers around the globe can rely on the high Cosnova standards. Defining the trends of tomorrow, Cosnova takes responsibility for health, society, and the environment, while offering the products and brand experience to make consumers feel more beautiful - anytime.

