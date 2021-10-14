Cleanlogic continues to Champion Blind and Visually Impaired through Blind Awareness Month Inclusive and accessible beauty brand partners with San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind to continue support and recognition around the blind and low vision community

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on World Sight Day, Cleanlogic , the inclusive and socially conscious beauty brand that has pioneered the use of functional braille across all its product packaging since 2001, announces a month-long campaign to shine a light on Blind Awareness Month. The goal of this partnership is to recognize and support the over 25 million people in the U.S. who are blind or visually impaired and acknowledge that a staggering 70% of this population is un-employed. This promotion will not only raise awareness of this important cause but help fund the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind's Children's Tech Education program.

Cleanlogic Image

To Cleanlogic will be donating $30,000 from the purchase of Cleanlogic products from more than 300 H-E-B's across Texas to the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind 's Children's Tech Education Fund. An organization that empowers blind and visually impaired children with programs designed to provide them with the support and tools they need for future success. Tomorrow, on White Cane day, which is a day recognized and celebrated by the blind and visually impaired communities as a day of safety and empowerment, Cleanlogic and HEB will be presenting their donations to the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind as a White Cane day proclamation event at San Antonio City Hall.

Inspired by CEO and Founder Isaac Shapiro's mother, who lost her sight as a child, Cleanlogic has been a disruptor CPG brand in the wellness category by provide accessible and inclusive braille product descriptors on 100% of their product packaging.

"Cleanlogic's core mission has always been to empower and include all, which has been a central force in driving the brand over the last 20 years," said Isaac Shapiro, CEO and Founder of Cleanlogic. "We've always dedicated ourselves to raising awareness and developing programs to help this overlooked community and Blind Awareness Month is no different. Between our partnership with San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind, as well as our commitment to hiring more blind and visually impaired team members, we hope to continue to drive awareness around blindness and vision loss and enrich and empower individuals' daily lives though our tech grants and adaptive technology program funding to help lower the high unemployment rate within this community."

This year, Cleanlogic is doubling down on its dedication to the blind and visually impaired communities, demonstrating that the brand is not just a pioneer in product development, but also in what it means to be a truly socially responsible company that sets the bar and paves the way for others across the beauty industry.

"We appreciate corporate partners like Cleanlogic who use their platform—and their packaging—to create awareness, more accessibility and more resources for people who are blind and vision-impaired," said Cindy Watson, CEO of the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind.

The goal of this campaign is to recognize and support the over 25 million people in the U.S. who are blind or visually impaired and acknowledge that a staggering 70% of this population is unemployed. This promotion will not only raise awareness of this important cause but help fund the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind's Children's Tech Education program.

"H-E-B believes wholeheartedly that Each and Every Person Counts and is proud to support the work of San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind not just during Blind Awareness Month but throughout the year," said Winell Herron, Group Vice President Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "We hope our donation of $20,000 to Lighthouse for the Blind will help further their mission of empowering the blind and visually-impaired through training and education opportunities."

Additionally, 10% of all Cleanlogic sales on both Cleanlogic.com as well as Amazon.com during the month of October will go to the Inspiration FoundationTM. Founded by Isaac and his mother in 2006 in response to the astounding number of blind and low vision adults who are unemployed (approximately 70%). Believing that successful job placement and retention depends on strong technology skills and that independent living skills are augmented by technology, the Inspiration Foundation™ provides adaptive technology for adults with vision loss and awards grants to other nonprofit organizations to further raise awareness and support the cause.

To tie this brand pillar back into the Blind Awareness Month campaign, Cleanlogic will continue to combat the misperceptions of blind employees in corporate culture and address the staggering unemployment statistics by further committing to hiring and growing their team of blind and low vision associates. This holiday season, 100% of the Cleanlogic Holiday Gift Sets will be thoughtfully assembled and packed with love by Cleanlogic's blind and visually impaired team members.

With these initiatives, Cleanlogic is determined to continue to drive awareness for Blindness Awareness Month, while helping blind and visually impaired individuals lead more independent lives.

About Cleanlogic

Founded in 2001 by Isaac Shapiro and Mike Ghesser, Cleanlogic produces and socially responsible bath and body care products to its worldwide. Cleanlogic was inspired by CEO & Founder Isaac Shapiro's mother, who lost her sight as a child. Recognizing a need in the space, the company launched as one of the first to feature functional braille on all product packaging, supporting the over 25 million people in the U.S. who are blind or have low vision. Cleanlogic is the fastest growing global brand in the bath and body accessory industry and the top brand in that category in the U.S grocery channel. For more information, visit www.cleanlogic.com .

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $32 billion, operates more than 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 116th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 137,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/Newsroom.

About San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind

The San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization incorporated in the State of Texas. Serving people who are blind or vision impaired since 1933, the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind & Vision Impaired provides rehabilitation services as well as employment for the blind and vision impaired in its light manufacturing assembly plant. For more information, visit www.salighthouse.org .

About Inspiration Foundation

Founded in 2006, by Isaac Shapiro and his mother, the Inspiration Foundation is dedicated to advancing the lives of the visually impaired by training individuals to use adaptive technology to obtain employment. For more information, visit www.inspirationsfoundation.org.

Cleanlogic Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cleanlogic