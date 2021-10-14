STS Inks Launches Breakthrough in Direct-To-Film (DTF) Printing with Hassle-Free Compact Modular System

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STS Inks, a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet markets, announced the launch of its groundbreaking new Direct-to-Film (DTF) modular system. Developed in partnership with Mutoh, a best-selling manufacturer of wide format printers, the centerpiece of the new system is a compact printer that measures 24" and is built to fit onto a table-top or rolling stand in any size print shop. The exclusive STS Inks DTF System is designed to be the most cost-effective and hassle-free solution to simplify the process of quickly creating custom t-shirts and apparel.

STS Inks Founder Shahar Turgeman and business partner Adam M. Shafran stand in front of the breakthrough STS Inks Direct-To-Film (DTF) Compact Modular System

DTF has several advantages over traditional DTG (Direct-to-Garment) technology, which is limited to cotton pre-treated fabrics and wears faster. DTF is capable of printing onto non-treated cotton, silk, polyester, denim, nylon, leather, 50/50 blends, and more. It works equally well on white and dark textiles and allows users to choose either a matte or glossy finish. DTF does not require cutting or weeding, creates crisp and defined edges and images, does not require advanced technical printing knowledge, and produces less waste.

"With the debut of our modular system, STS Inks has monumentally improved the process of DTF printing, especially for new entrants in the custom apparel marketplace and existing firms that are looking to expand their product line," said Shahar Turgeman, who founded STS Inks in 1999. "We've given each of the essential DTF components a smaller footprint, deployed a user-friendly software program, bundled in the highest-quality supplies, and are offering the STS DTF System at a lower price with improved performance than anything available in the marketplace today."

"We're excited to work with STS Inks on their new game-changing system," said Brian Phipps, President and General Manager of Mutoh America Inc. "Their DTF system utilizing Mutoh printer technology, coupled with space-saving components and high-quality supplies from STS Inks, offers incredible performance at a remarkable price."

STS developed its DTF packages and programs to be a hassle-free alternative to what previously has been available in the marketplace. The company devoted an exponential amount of time and research into pairing components that are easy-to-set up and use right out of the box. The result is a customer experience that is totally free of aggravation, unlike equipment and systems that often require numerous, highly-frustrating calibrations and tweaking on arrival. In addition, STS offers unparalleled service and reliability, especially in comparison to the challenge of repairing breakdown-prone converted or refurbished printers - or those shipped from overseas - that are difficult to fix because required parts and technicians are not readily available.

The STS Inks DTF System simplifies traditional DTF processes and supply procurement. It begins with utilizing the STS VJ-628D Printer to print logos and/or artwork onto a single-sided coated PET Film. STS PET Film (available in multiple sizes of sheets and rolls) provides optimal printer roller traction with minimal static allowing for a high quality printed image without background artifacts. It is manufactured to withstand the high temperatures and pressures of a heat press and is compatible with any desktop or large format DTF printer.

This film is then used to transfer the printed image onto textiles using a lightweight powder adhesive, applied with the STS Automatic TPU Adhesive Powder Shaker, which distributes the adhesive evenly across the artwork and enables the transfer process. STS Inks also offers hot-melt adhesive powder that is specially-formulated to provide excellent bonding and flexibility properties, withstanding up to 40+ washes with maximum coverage and a high-level transfer rate.

Finally, the garment or fabric is placed in the easy-to-operate STS Transfer Film Curing Oven, which is capable of curing film up to 13 x 19 with a very small (23 x 6.6 x15.7) footprint. Delivering a curing temperature up to 150 C (302 F) with just a 110V power supply, the oven has a digital timer control for TPU powder curing which sounds an alarm on completion.

The STS Inks DTF System deploys Flexi/STS 628D RIP Software, created exclusively for the STS VJ-628D printer. Flexi/STS offers a wide array of features including fast processing speeds, time-saving enhanced printing-while-ripping, user-defined custom cut line names and colors. With Adobe Illustrator® layer support, Multi-layer Illustrator or PDF files can be split into multiple jobs which then can be processed as spot colors like white and varnish. G7 Certification is ensured by recognizing gray balance and generates linearization that is compliant with G7 color standards.

STS Inks is well-known for its premium quality inks, which are compatible with most major brands of large format printers. DTF Inks from STS Inks offer high color density, wide color gamut and outstanding color saturation, and are print head-safe with encapsulated resin + nano pigment. STS Inks are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, formulated for excellent performance and great wash fastness, with consistent color from batch-to-batch. Available in CMYK, white and other color options, STS Inks are manufactured in the USA, and undergo rigorous testing.

About STS Inks

STS Inks® is the largest digital ink manufacturer in the United States and a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet ink market. STS Inks' 50,000 square foot U.S. manufacturing facility is located in Boca Raton, Florida and handles the development, production, packaging and distribution of a huge variety of products, including premium quality inks compatible with most major brands of large format printers. STS Inks was founded by Shahar Turgeman in 1999, who was joined by his business partner Adam M. Shafran in 2009. The company has offices and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Bulgaria and Medellin allowing for fast and easy delivery. For more information, please visit www.STSInks.com.

Contact: Melissa Perlman, 561-310-9921, melissa@blueivy.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STS Inks