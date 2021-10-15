Orville Redenbacher's And Hallmark Channel Team Up For "Snack, Watch And Win" Sweepstakes Grand Prize Wins a Home Theater and a One-Year Supply of Orville Redenbacher's Microwave Popcorn

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The perfect movie night at home requires delicious popcorn, a memorable movie, and a great home theater. For years, Orville Redenbacher's and Hallmark Channel have provided the first two, and together they're taking care of the third for one lucky winner in the "Snack, Watch and Win" Sweepstakes. America's leading popcorn brand1 and Hallmark's flagship feel-good network are teaming up to give away a prize package that could forever transform your movie nights.

Orville Redenbacher's and Hallmark Channel are teaming up to give away a prize package that could forever transform your movie nights. The grand prize winner in the “Snack, Watch and Win” Sweepstakes will receive a home theater package valued at $6,000, perfect for movie watching in a setting so grand you’ll swear you’re out at the cinema.

The grand prize winner will receive a home theater package valued at $6,000, perfect for watching Hallmark Channel holiday favorites in a setting so grand you'll swear you're out at the cinema. The grand prize winner will also receive a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn and a limited edition Orville Redenbacher's and Hallmark Channel popcorn bowl. Orville Redenbacher's is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG).

"The aroma of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn and a Hallmark Channel favorite brings families together for movie night," said Carrie Swanson, brand director, Orville Redenbacher's. "We're excited to make those movie nights even grander for one lucky sweepstakes winner."

In addition to the grand prize, 50 first prize winners will receive a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn and a limited edition Orville Redenbacher's and Hallmark Channel popcorn bowl. Another 50 winners per week will receive the popcorn bowl as a prize.

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes at snackwatchandwin.com by following the instructions on the online entry form. No purchase is necessary, and participants can enter daily from now until December 31, 2021. Official rules can also be found at snackwatchandwin.com. This is the third year that Orville Redenbacher's and Hallmark Channel have teamed up for the "Snack, Watch and Win" sweepstakes.

From the classic taste of Movie Theater Butter to new Sea Salt made with 100% Avocado Oil, there's a wholesome Orville Redenbacher's popcorn variety for every movie might. All Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorns are made with no artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes. You can shop for your favorites and find fun popcorn recipes at orville.com.

Debuting this year on October 22, the beloved "Countdown to Christmas" programming event is a holiday staple among viewers, and has consistently made Hallmark Channel the highest-rated and most-watched cable network among Women 25-54 during Fourth Quarter. Fans can find this year's "Countdown to Christmas" schedule, as well as Hallmark Channel's original premiere line-up at hallmarkchannel.com and on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

1 IRI Market Advantage L52 Week Dollar Sales

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner, Conagra Brands

312-549-5636

dan.skinner@conagra.com

www.orville.com

www.hallmarkchannel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.