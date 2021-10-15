Lucid Opens Studio Location in Washington, D.C. Metro Area

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, announced its newest retail location – the Lucid Studio at Tysons Corner Center in the Washington, DC, Metro Area. The new Studio will open its doors to the public on Saturday, November 6. This location, the 11th in a growing network of Lucid Studios, joins locations in New York and Florida to further expand Lucid's presence on the Eastern Seaboard.

"Opening at one of the largest malls in the nation, which is also located in a strong electric vehicle market, will provide excellent exposure for the Lucid Air and help us to further our mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy." said Zak Edson, Senior Director, Sales and Service, Lucid Group.

The Lucid Studio design has translated the company's post-luxury design aesthetic into a welcoming physical environment where customers can review options for the full Lucid Air lineup of luxury, high-performance EVs. This includes the Lucid Air Pure, a very well-equipped model available from $77,400 ($69,900 with available federal tax credit), through the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $95,000 ($87,500 with available federal tax), and the Lucid Air Grand Touring, starting at $139,000 ($131,500 with available federal tax credit).

The lineup features models offering more than 500 miles of EPA-estimated range on a single charge and industry-leading efficiency of 4.6 miles per kWh on Grand Touring models. The opening follows first customer deliveries of the fully-reserved Lucid Air Dream Edition. Lucid plans to deliver 520 customer-configured Lucid Air Dream Editions, followed by deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring versions. Touring and Pure models are anticipated for delivery to customers during 2022.

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented luxury experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid's Tysons Corner Center Studio allows customers to experience the brand and obtain information about its products in a location that underscores the company's unique design aesthetic. Exploring a Lucid Studio, visitors will get a vision of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California. Lucid Studios augment the physical experience of seeing and touching a Lucid Air with an elevated digital experience. Using a 4K VR configurator, Lucid's Virtual Reality Experience combines the physical and virtual worlds to showcase seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color.

Virtual Experience

Mirroring the luxury one-to-one Studio experience online, customers can also take advantage of "Lucid Studio Live," a cloud-based configuration solution powered by ZeroLight's Concierge product. From the comfort of their own homes, customers can virtually interact with a car while a Lucid representative guides them through key features and configuration options.

Future Studio & Service Centers

The Lucid Studio in Tysons Corner Center serves as the first Studio in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area. Additional locations will continue to open as Lucid expands its presence in North America and globally.

Customers can visit during normal business hours or can book a personal appointment by contacting the Lucid team at lucidmotors.com/contact. They can always start exploring the Lucid Air through the "Design Yours" Configurator.

