Taco Bell's® Steal a Base, Steal a Taco Makes History - Its 10th Stolen Base Is Headed To The Baseball Hall of Fame Taco Bell® and MLB partner up to honor this year's Taco Hero with free tacos for America and a first-of-its-kind connection to Cooperstown

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 World Series is around the corner which can only mean one thing, free tacos are on the horizon for everyone in America thanks to the highly anticipated return of Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco.'* Taco Bell and MLB have continually celebrated the 'Taco Heroes' who have stolen the first base of the Fall Classic and scored free tacos for America, cultivating a loyal fanbase of baseball and taco enthusiasts who look forward to this unique experience each year. To commemorate its 10th year, Taco Bell is partnering with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to celebrate and cement its distinguished role in the rich history of America's favorite pastime. The first base that is stolen during the 2021 Fall Classic will be headed to Cooperstown for display in the Museum, allowing the revered institution, which preserves the history of the game, to tell the story of Taco Bell's Steal a Base Steal a Taco promotion and its popularity with fans.

Taco Bell's highly anticipated ‘Steal A Base, Steal A Taco' is back for its 10th year. To commemorate the milestone occasion, Taco Bell is partnering with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to cement its distinguished role in the history of America’s pastime.

"When the players are just as excited as the fans to be a part of history, you're impacting the game in real-time and in a real way," said Tracee Larocca, Taco Bell's Head of Brand Creative. "Partnering with Major League Baseball and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to send the 10th stolen base to Cooperstown and tell the story of 'Steal a Base Steal a Taco' is an amazing honor and a true testament to connecting America's love of baseball and tacos like only Taco Bell can."

Once the first base is stolen in the World Series, Taco Bell will celebrate America's Taco Hero and give away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos for everyone in America, while supplies last, on a specified date that will be unveiled at a later time. This year's Taco Hero will join the eight heroes of years past who have slid into America's heart, either head or cleats first, to score a free taco for everyone nationwide.

"'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' always adds a fun dimension to the World Series and to see it play out in real time during the pinnacle of our sport makes it all the more enjoyable," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "As we approach this hallmark 10th edition of the promotion with Taco Bell, it goes to show the great value that a fun, creative partnership can generate for our fans and we're excited to continue this tradition."

There's even more to celebrate as the stolen base will be displayed in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, which houses artifacts from baseball's most cherished moments in history. The Museum preserves history, honors excellence and connects generations through exhibits that tell the story of baseball's impact on our lives, and our country.

"In Cooperstown, we tell the stories of the game on the field and baseball's impact on fans," said Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. "This program has grown in popularity, and as it enters its tenth year we are thrilled that the hundreds of thousands of fans who will visit the Museum over the next year will be able to relive the exciting World Series moment this base represents."

The World Series begins Tuesday, October 26 live on FOX and is available for viewers to stream in 4K HDR through the FOX NOW and FOX Sports apps. Game Seven of the Fall Classic, if necessary, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 3.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook , Instagram , Taco Bell's Twitter , Taco Bell News' Twitter , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C. only. Limit one (1) Free Seasoned Beef Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos per person at participating Taco Bell® locations in the United States at a designated date and time, while supplies last. Offer excludes Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme®. Offer excludes delivery. See Terms & Conditions at Tacobell.com/stealataco/terms for details. Void where prohibited.

Matt Prince – Taco Bell Corp.

Matt.Prince@yum.com

(949) 863-4367

Ronald Quintero – Edelman

Ronald.Quintero@edelman.com

(323) 961-0962

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.