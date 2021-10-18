Alpha Omega Integration Welcomes Jocelyn Hsu as New Chief Administrative Officer

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration a leading provider of information technology solutions to the US Government, today announced that it is expanding its leadership team with the addition of a seasoned Chief Administrative Officer. Jocelyn Hsu joins the team with over 25 years of government contracting experience, most recently serving as the CAO of Paradyme Management.

"As Alpha Omega continues to see unprecedented growth, Jocelyn brings exactly the right mix of operational expertise and back-office management we need," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "Our company is investing in the leadership, technical skills, and knowledge of our employees to help our long term success. Jocelyn's diverse background in multiple areas of corporate operations will not only help build our internal infrastructure to meet the next phase of our growth but ensure we maintain the operational excellence to exceed our customers' expectations."

Jocelyn's expertise includes program and operations management, strategic planning, enterprise risk management, mergers and acquisitions, quality management, IT project management, human resources, financial management, and training development and delivery. Prior to her role at Paradyme Management Jocelyn held key leadership roles at both SRA International and NCI Information Systems. Outside of her government contracting career, she was a co-founder and past chairman of the board of Real Food for Kids, an organization bringing healthy choices and nutrition education to children.

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI Level 5 Certification in both Service and Development using the new V2 Model, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, HHS, DoD, USDA, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

