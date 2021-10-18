Scott Myers Appointed to Dynavax Board of Directors and Elected Board Chairman

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced the appointment of Scott Myers to its Board of Directors. Mr. Myers was also elected Board Chairman, succeeding Dr. Andrew Hack who has served as interim Chairman of the Board since May 2020. Dr. Hack will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

"I am excited to have Scott join the Board of Directors as he brings tremendous depth and breadth of highly relevant experience as we continue to accelerate the growth of Dynavax," commented Andrew Hack, Dynavax Board member and Managing Director, Bain Capital Life Sciences. "On behalf of the entire Board, we look forward to working with Scott and the management team to continue to build a leading vaccine company on the foundation of significant experience and expertise in vaccine development and commercialization."

"We are pleased to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors. Scott brings nearly three decades of global pharmaceutical and medical technology experience. I look forward to his strategic guidance as Dynavax continues to build a leading vaccine company on the foundation of our two highly valuable assets, HEPLISAV-B, our adult hepatitis B vaccine, and CpG 1018, our vaccine adjuvant platform," commented Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. "I would also like to thank Andrew for his service as interim Chair and the invaluable advice and guidance he has and will continue to provide as a member of this Board."

"I am thrilled to join Dynavax's Board of Directors at this exciting time in the company's growth," commented Scott Myers. "The strength of the Company's commercial execution for HEPLISAV-B and the growing set of data supporting CpG 1018's value as a platform for developing new and improved vaccines, reinforce the long-term opportunity that Dynavax represents."

Mr. Myers has worked in the global pharmaceutical and medical technology industries for nearly three decades. Most recently he was the Chief Executive Officer and served on the board of directors of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he led its turnaround and strategic sale to Covis Pharma, S.à.r.l., a pharmaceutical company, in November 2020. Mr. Myers has served as Chairman of the board of directors of Rainier Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology biotechnology company focused on late-stage bladder cancer, from June 2018 to January 2020, and served as its Chief Executive Officer from September 2018 to January 2020. Prior to Rainier, Mr. Myers served as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director for Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology company, from April 2016 through its acquisition by Seattle Genetics in March 2018. Mr. Myers is an independent director on the board of directors of Selecta Biosciences, Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Mr. Myers holds a B.A. in Biology from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the Graduate School of Business (Booth) at the University of Chicago.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis, universal influenza and plague. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

