Mortgage Industry Sales Leader, Nate Hernandez, joins Nationwide Mortgage Bankers as Chief Operating Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Mortgage Bankers ("NMB") announced today that Nate Hernandez has joined as Chief Operating Officer. Hernandez brings over two decades of mortgage industry experience ranging from originating and operations to sales leadership. Nate will focus on supervising all daily operations while working with leadership to set company performance goals for the fastest growing mortgage company in the nation, per Inc. 5000.

"Nate's level of experience in sales, operations and leadership is a combination that will help us continue to accelerate and support building a world-class sales force that meets the needs of our customers and referral partners," said Founder and Chairman of the Board Richard Steinberg.

Hernandez most recently served as the Senior VP of National Sales for Franklin Loan Center and previously served as the National Sales Director for CMG Financial, overseeing the growth and development of sales operations in the mountain and western regions in both roles. He has also owned his own brokerage company and held executive level positions during his time in the mortgage industry, showcasing a career ability to lead, execute and deliver on a multifaceted national scale.

"One of our strongest core values is that We Do. Nate's track record of success in leadership and getting the job done aligns with that value. When others say they'll do something, we actually do it," said President Jodi Hall. "Adding Nate to our team of doers further strengthens our ability to lead with innovation and efficiency, while collaborating across all levels of the organization to grow together."

