NewBeauty Secures Folio: Eddie Award Win

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is proud to announce it has won the FOLIO: Eddie Award for the Supplemental, Annual or One Shot > Consumer category. The annual program is the most inclusive in the publishing community, judged by an independent panel of media executives. NewBeauty was also nominated for two additional FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards.

The winning editorial feature was the NewBeauty Summer 2020 Issue's "The Next Chapter for Aesthetics." Devoted to all things aesthetics, this special 32-page section showcases the groundbreaking and innovative ways the industry pivoted when faced with the COVID-19 crisis, while showcasing an emphasis on safety. The issue was complete with a socially distant cover shoot featuring Molly Sims.

"NewBeauty's mission is to help readers make confident beauty choices, and that mission has always been strongly rooted in safety," says Steffanie Attenberg, Chief Brand Officer, NewBeauty. "COVID-19 magnified the importance of patient education, and NewBeauty is uniquely positioned as the definitive source when it comes to providing patients with the information needed to help make educated decisions with positive outcomes."

"There are several industry leaders who put tremendous time, effort and resources toward supporting doctors and patients during the pandemic," says Mike Glaicar, Chief Revenue Officer, NewBeauty. "We identified the organizations that we felt were creating the most impact, and we are very proud to have Allergan Aesthetics, Mentor, SkinCeuticals, and The Aesthetics Society help to support the initiative."

The FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Award Winners were announced October 14, 2021 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.

NewBeauty's Fall 2021 Issue with cover star Beth Behrs is currently on newsstands nationwide. For up-to-date information and the latest beauty and aesthetic industry developments visit newbeauty.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY:

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. NewBeauty is published by SANDOW, a leader in innovation and design that delivers powerful products and services to a highly selective audience.

