Captiv8's Content Boosting Suite Becomes First TikTok Creator Marketing Partner to Support TikTok Spark Ads Captiv8 is currently the only TikTok Creator Marketing Partner to offer paid ad campaigns directly within industry leading platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Captiv8 , a leading influencer marketing platform, announces the launch of its Content Boosting Suite, the first TikTok Creator Marketing Partner solution to support TikTok Spark Ads. The Captiv8 Content Boosting Suite gives brands and agencies a cross-channel paid amplification tool that maximizes reach and engagements for content through TikTok's Spark Ads while also supporting ads on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In addition to driving more value from an influencer partnership, through Captiv8 Boosting, brands are also able to:

Reach new audiences : Captiv8 Boosting lets brands extend authentic stories to even more people that use TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Targeting is controlled on the campaign setup and can be as narrow or as broad as needed.

Automate Budgeting : Influencer marketers do not need to spend any additional time negotiating for better rates or media buys. The self-serve boosting workflow allows campaign managers to set a daily or lifetime budget that will run automatically with built-in bid controls for each boosted impression.

Test branded content quickly : Campaigns can be created with an unlimited number of creators, posts, and boosts, making it easy and fast for brand strategists to test and compare how similar audiences react to different creators, posts, or videos.

Report across every metric and channel: Captiv8 Boosting offers cross-channel reporting for both paid and organic posts for any ad campaigns on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Analyze metrics at the campaign, creator, organic, and boosted post level for data-driven insights and evaluating which creators and channels perform best for the brand.

"In order to truly be an end-to-end solution in an ever evolving industry like influencer marketing, Captiv8 has to constantly expand its platforms and capabilities, which is exactly what we continue to do," said Krishna Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder, Captiv8. "We're beyond proud of our team and all the hard work that went into creating our paid content boosting solution. Now, brands that take advantage of our platform are able to effortlessly, and confidently, take influencer strategies to the next level with full control over targeting, testing, budgeting and reporting."

Captiv8 has helped manage the execution of TikTok campaigns for brands such as Primal Kitchen and Ocean Spray, among others.

In addition to being an add-on directly to its full-service platform, Captiv8 Boosting is also available as a standalone solution for brands and agencies that wish to boost branded content on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Those interested in learning more can visit Captiv8's website, here .

About Captiv8:

Captiv8 is a full service influencer marketing solution that redefines end-to-end, inspiring you to think bigger, enabling you to plan smarter and empowering you to execute better. Through our intuitive workflow, brands can uncover actionable insights on trends, discover and vet influencers, seamlessly activate campaigns at scale, amplify branded content across the digital ecosystem, and prove business impact through our measurement dashboard. Our platform gives you the tools you need to build relationships and effective content, while our teams lend experiences and strategic services to steer you clear of common influencer marketing pitfalls.

