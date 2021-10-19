Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism Announce a New Float for the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Macy's, Inc. announced today they will celebrate the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras in true Louisiana fashion with their debut float in the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float will encourage millions of spectators along the Parade route, and millions more on television to celebrate in Louisiana style.

Louisiana’s “Celebration Gator” float commemorates Louisiana Culture and Tourism

"In Louisiana, if there's one thing we know how to do, it is how to parade," said Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. "Participating in a parade as historic as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a real honor for the people of Louisiana. In celebrating our state's incredible lineup of music, food, and culture, we hope people from all over the country, and the world, will take part in visiting our lively state where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family."

"The Macy's Parade is thrilled to welcome this awe-inspiring and colorful float to our lineup," said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Sharing Louisiana's rich history of celebration, the Parade's newest float will bring the revelry to spectators lining the streets of New York City and enjoying the pageantry from homes nationwide."

Inspired by all facets of Louisiana's culture and thriving tourist appeal, the "Celebration Gator" features a colorful street view of Louisiana: a blend of the New Orleans French Quarter architecture with heavy influences of Spanish colonial rule and Creole fashion. In addition to celebrating the state's unique fusion of European, Caribbean, African, and Native American cultures, the float will include participants dressed in lavish baby gator costumes, as well as a team of stilt walkers, all done in an elaborate celebration of Louisiana traditions for millions of spectators in New York City and TV viewers across the nation.

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® airs live nationwide on NBC on Thursday, November 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in all time zones.

About the Louisiana Office of Tourism

The Louisiana Office of Tourism's vision is to promote Louisiana as a travel destination, increasing revenue generated by the tourism industry and contributing to the economic impact of tourism across the state. Partnering with tourism professionals and industry stakeholders in private and public sectors, it strives to extend and enhance their efforts to reach domestic and international consumers and travel trade. For more information on all that awaits you in Louisiana, please visit LouisianaTravel.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Louisiana Office of Tourism

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Louisiana Office of Tourism