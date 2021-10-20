A Buyer's Guide for Specialty EHR Platforms

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading provider of software for healthcare providers, Net Health has developed a list of six electronic health record (EHR) capabilities necessary for specialized EHR platforms. Net Health experts compiled the list based on development of of specialized EHR programs over the last two decades. The list reveals an emerging role for EHRs in delivering actionable predictive analytics to providers.

(PRNewsfoto/Net Health Systems, Inc.)

"We in the healthcare industry should not think of EHRs as simply a way to document, report and bill for care," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "EHRs should become the driver of personalized care for patients and data-driven insights and guidance for clinicians and operators."

Net Health provides specialty EHRs to over 24,000 facilities, including SNFs, ALFs and CCRCs, outpatient clinics, home health and hospice agencies and hospitals.

Six Capabilities Specialty EHR Customers Should Require

Flexibility and configurability for specialized needs. Since first introduced, EHRs have often been criticized by users for their inflexibility. Some vendors have a "one-size-fits-all" approach, regardless of the field of care. More customers today are pushing back and demanding a tailored approach for their specialized needs.

Seamless integration with other systems. When EHRs don't integrate with other platforms within an organization, they can create obstacles and frustrations for users. Specialty platforms that seamlessly integrate with an organization's general EHR, such as Cerner, Epic or Allscripts, are vital to ensure efficiency. Integrations that leverage the

When EHRs don't integrate with other platforms within an organization, they can create obstacles and frustrations for users. Specialty platforms that seamlessly integrate with an organization's general EHR, such as Cerner, Epic or Allscripts, are vital to ensure efficiency. Integrations that leverage the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard are ideal. Technology that engages patients in their care. The best EHRs include features that engage patients in their care, leading to improved clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction. Look for technology that offers secure HIPAA-compliant messages to enable facility and staff communication and patient communication features like appointment reminders and direct messaging.

Real -time Insights into clinical and operational performance. The best EHR system collects the right data points, extracts meaningful trends that can drive actionable changes, such as scheduling, resource management, and opportunities to manage costs and enhance revenue.

Support for effective telehealth programs. Demand for telehealth grew across all areas of healthcare during the pandemic and will remain a core component of the nation's delivery system. As data and interactions become decentralized, organizations seek EHRs that can support and facilitate telehealth interactions.

Predictive analytics. EHRs contain a wealth of vital information that is often left untapped. To maximize the value of that data, organizations need EHRs that can be used to drive improvements in care and outcomes. Key features to consider range from the ability to compare patient and demographic data to predict risks of events such as delayed wound healing, falls and rehospitalization risk. These decision support capabilities will define the next generation of EHRs.

Additional information on specialty EHRs is available here.

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in over 24,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Net Health