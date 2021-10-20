Frontera Energy Provides Notice of Virtual Presentation on Guyana-Suriname Basin, Offshore Corentyne Block and Kawa-1 Objectives

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"), the majority shareholder of CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX") and joint venture partner in the Petroleum Prospecting Licenses for the Corentyne and Demerara blocks offshore Guyana (the "Joint Venture") will deliver an informational virtual presentation on the Guyana-Suriname basin, the offshore Corentyne block and the Kawa-1 well objectives. Senior technical members will host the virtual presentation on October 22, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 am EST. The objective of the virtual presentation is to share information about recent basin activity, geological modeling and drilling objectives. No current Kawa-1 drilling status updates will be provided at the time of the presentation. Participants can submit questions in advance to info@cgxenergy.com or ir@fronteraenergy.ca . Questions may also be submitted during the informational presentation. The Joint Venture cordially invites all shareholders, stakeholders and investors to attend the virtual meeting.

To participate in the informational presentation, visit:

https://fronteraenergy.zoom.us/j/92332438398?pwd=UFN5dzVjL2Vzd1ZGVnY1WGxpUmRpdz09

Or join by phone:

(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Colombia: +57 1 508 7702

Canada: +1 647 558 0588

US: +1 646 876 9923

United Kingdom: +44 131 460 1196

Switzerland: +41 43 210 71 08

Webinar ID: 923 3243 8398

Participant ID: 299787

Passcode: 206664

About Frontera

Frontera is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 39 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive Frontera news releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Joint Venture. The Joint Venture believes the expectations and assumptions on which it develops forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition, other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are outlined further in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Joint Venture undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

View original content:

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation