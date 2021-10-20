GoHealth's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 9, 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on November 9, 2021 after 4:00 p.m. (ET), followed by a conference call/live audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A digital audio recording of the conference call will be made available following the conference call. Interested parties are also invited to join the conference call by dialing 1-833-519-1310 and conference ID 2553159. The company suggests that participants dial-in approximately ten minutes in advance of the 5:00 p.m. (ET) start time.

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

