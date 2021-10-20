Thermo Fisher Scientific Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, reflecting its commitment to society, stakeholders and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. The report provides detailed insight into the company's approach to CSR, outlines future priorities and highlights achievements across four pillars of focus: operations, colleagues, communities and environment.

"Across Thermo Fisher Scientific, we hold ourselves accountable for doing business the right way and delivering on our responsibility to society," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "From our mobilization to assist in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our expanded D&I programs, our support of non-profit organizations and global health equity initiatives and our commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, I'm proud to share all that our 90,000 colleagues accomplished in 2020."

Highlights from the company's 2020 CSR efforts include:

Operations

Mobilized significant resources and worked with speed at scale to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of critical products and services in support of the societal response to the pandemic including more than 700 million PCR-based COVID-19 tests

Drove opportunity and equity through our world-class supply chain with $1.3 billion spent with businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans and members of the disabled and LGBTQ communities

Colleagues

Enhanced programming to support the company's more than 90,000 colleagues with robust training, talent development opportunities and increased retention efforts including a special pandemic response compensation structure

Advanced progress towards diversity and inclusion priorities and disclosures, with women comprising 40% of all global leadership hires

Communities

Invested $30 million to establish the Foundation for Science with a focus on enabling STEM education access for underserved groups and supported more than 2,900 not-for-profits through our global network of colleagues

In addition to a $25 million COVID-19 testing program to enable the safe reopening of historically black colleges and universities in the U.S., we partnered with global health organizations to ensure that more than 100 low- and middle-income countries had access to critical pandemic response supplies

Environment

Made progress on the company's 2050 net-zero goal and 2030 target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across operations by 30% (from 2018 levels) and advancing our renewable energy strategy

Learn more about Thermo Fisher's commitment to CSR and our progress here www.thermofisher.com/csr

