Humphreys Witch Hazel Announces Inaugural National Witch Hazel Day

EAST HAMPTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humphreys Witch Hazel, a pioneer in clean beauty, is excited to announce October 21st as National Witch Hazel Day, as part of the Dickinson Brands Inc. family of brands. For over 150 years, 100% natural distilled Witch Hazel has been the primary ingredient in all Dickinson Brands Inc. products, delivering effective skin treatments and skincare solutions, including Humphreys Witch Hazel premium organic and alcohol-free toners.

Humphreys National Witch Hazel Day

"We're thrilled to officially celebrate our beloved Witch Hazel ingredient on National Witch Hazel Day," said Karen Lesh, Humphreys Director of Marketing. "Every year Humphreys will continue to invite the masses to discover the wild wonders of genuine wild-harvested Witch Hazel skincare."

"We are excited to welcome Humphreys Witch Hazel to our National Day Calendar Founders, and National Witch Hazel Day gives us another wonderful reason to celebrate every day," said Marlo Anderson, founder of the National Day Calendar.

Not all Witch Hazel is created equal and those who are new to the ingredient have amazing benefits to discover. Sustainably harvested in the wild and distilled according to the highest standards to remove impurities and to harness potency, Humphreys Witch Hazel will enrich your skin, delight your senses, and uplift your spirit. National Witch Hazel Day serves as an annual reminder of this versatile and useful skin-loving ingredient.

Humphreys Witch Hazel offers three Organic Toners including Humphreys Clarify Pure Witch Hazel Organic Toner, Humphreys Calm & Clarify with Lavender Witch Hazel Organic Toner and Humphreys Soothe & Clarify with Rose Witch Hazel Organic Toner. Additionally, the brand offers four Alcohol-Free Toners including Humphreys Soothe Witch Hazel with Rose Alcohol-Free Toner, Humphreys Nourish Witch Hazel with Aloe Alcohol-Free Toner, Humphreys Refresh Witch Hazel with Cucumber Alcohol-Free Toner and Humphreys Recharge Witch Hazel with Grapefruit Alcohol-Free Toner. The full collection is infused with botanical ingredients specially selected for the beautiful benefits they bring to senses and skin, for that always wild & free Humphreys experience. Humphreys Witch Hazel is available at Walmart, Amazon,Target, RiteAid, and other major retailers.

Humphreys is part of the Dickinson Brands Inc. family of genuine distilled Witch Hazel brands, including Dickinson's Witch Hazel (mainstream skincare) and T.N. Dickinson's (first aid/personal care). All three brands invite you to learn about Witch Hazel and celebrate the versatility and effectiveness of genuine distilled Witch Hazel. Share your pictures and what you love about Witch Hazel with #NationalWitchHazelDay and request free samples at www.witchhazel.com .

About Humphreys®

Founded in 1854 by Dr. Frederick Humphreys, a pioneer in natural personal care, Humphreys marries the strength of natural, time-honored ingredients with the latest skincare discoveries to provide unbridled beauty. Humphreys is proud to responsibly manufacture their products and offer a vegan, cruelty-free skincare experience free of dyes, sulfates, parabens, gluten and phthalates. Rooted in the belief that sometimes the best way to nourish your true nature is to simply go wild, Humphreys sources their coveted wild crop witch hazel in the forests of New England. Humphreys Witch Hazel is distinctively wild-harvested to capture the vital plant essence and distilled to preserve its natural potency – not diluted and never polluted with impurities. Embrace the wild way to enrich your skin, delight your senses, and uplift your spirit with Humphreys. Always Be Wild & Free. For more, visit www.humphreysusa.com

Humphreys Witch Hazel Nourish with Aloe

