TRUFF Debuts First-Ever Pizza in Collaboration with Gopuff

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF , the brand known for its luxury truffle-infused pantry staples, announced its first-ever pizza collaboration with Gopuff , the go-to delivery solution for consumers' everyday needs. Together, the brands are serving up three different pizza varieties including Ricotta and Mushroom, Bacon, Mac and Cheese, and Cauliflower Sausage, in cities across the U.S., available exclusively through Gopuff's made-to-order fresh food offering, Gopuff Kitchen.

TRUFF was founded through @sauce , an Instagram account dedicated to food and lifestyle content. In 2017, the brand announced its Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce on the platform and gained notoriety for its ultra-unique flavor combination and striking packaging. Gopuff was founded in 2013 and is the leader in the Instant Needs category. Combining TRUFF's signature flavors with Gopuff's instant delivery and delicious, fresh-made pizza from Gopuff Kitchen unlocks a new world of flavor possibilities for consumers. For the first time ever, they can order fresh pizza drizzled with TRUFF's Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce and enjoy it in minutes.

"TRUFF's goal has always been to elevate everyday dining experiences and with Gopuff we can expand that pursuit to the on-demand food delivery category," said Nick Ajluni, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TRUFF. "Our debut pizza line immediately heightens the senses with the vibrant experience of real black truffles. With this partnership, we are excited to elevate the conventions of delivery while offering consumers a new way to enjoy TRUFF."

Topped with TRUFF's Signature Hot Sauce, each of the three Gopuff Kitchen pizzas feature something for everyone. The Ricotta and Mushroom is an aromatic white pizza and an excellent choice for vegetarians. The Bacon, Mac and Cheese pizza is topped with crisp bacon and cheesy macaroni. The Gluten-Free Sausage features vine-ripened tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, and parmesan cheese served on a gluten-free crust.

"We're excited to collaborate with TRUFF to bring three brand new pizzas to life through Gopuff Kitchen," said Max Crowley, Vice President of Business Expansion at Gopuff. "TRUFF's sauces are delicious, unique and high-quality. By bringing together Gopuff's unmatched delivery experience and TRUFF's award winning flavors, we're delivering something truly exciting to people across the U.S. Nowhere else can you get such unique flavors at your doorstep in minutes."

Gopuff Kitchen launched earlier this year and offers made-to-order hot and fresh food and drinks to thousands of customers in cities across the U.S., including in New York City, Austin, Columbus, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, and more. The Gopuff Kitchen menu features a variety of dishes made from both its own recipes and ingredients from local partners, offering a mix of healthy and indulgent items, including freshly prepared pizza, salads, freshly brewed coffee and matcha, milkshakes and more.

With multiple awards, celebrity chef co-signs, and the title for best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and Whole Foods Market, TRUFF has recently made its entrance into the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) space. The brand's first collaboration was with Taco Bell, which introduced truffle-infused adaptations of the chain's nacho fries and burrito. The collaboration sparked significant buzz on social media, where TRUFF boasts the largest following of any hot sauce brand on both TikTok and Instagram.

The pizzas are available to order via Gopuff today through November 18th, 2021 in dozens of Gopuff Kitchen delivery zones. The pizzas are priced at $13.99, and as with all Gopuff orders, can be delivered for a flat $1.95 delivery fee.

ABOUT TRUFF

Made with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples are designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest-growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce, TRUFF Mayonnaise and TRUFF Black Truffle Oil.

TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food & Wine, and on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list two years in a row. TRUFF is also the #1 best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait and South Korea.

TRUFF is made in Southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

ABOUT GOPUFF

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol and fresh prepared food - in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many areas and late-night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 500 micro-fulfillment centers, BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

