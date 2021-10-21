WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 67.75 cents per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on Nov. 12, 2021. This marks the 317th consecutive quarter — dating back to 1942 — that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 41,000 stockholders of record, 7,200 employees and more than $37 billion of assets.

View original content:

SOURCE WEC Energy Group