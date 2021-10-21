The Ad Council Appoints 18 New Members to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leading non-profit organization dedicated to using the power of communications to drive social change, elected 18 new members to its Board of Directors during its fall meeting held virtually yesterday. The organization's Board is chaired by Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. Vice Chairs include Jacki Kelley, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network, Americas, and Diego Scotti, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon.

Since the organization's founding, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of leading the communications industry's social impact efforts. Its Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing and media executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social good campaigns are effective and impactful. Most recently, the Ad Council's Board of Directors led the industry's response to COVID-19 and the launch of the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, the most significant public education effort in U.S. history.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Melanie Boulden , SVP of Marketing N.A., The Coca-Cola Company

Fiona Carter , CMO, Goldman Sachs

Brandon Cooke , Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB

Kyle Dropp , Co-Founder & President, Morning Consult

Carolyn Everson , President, Instacart

Michelle Froah , SVP Global Marketing Strategy & Sciences, MetLife

Jennifer Gottlieb , Global President, Real Chemistry

Alyson Griffin , Head of Marketing, State Farm

Carla Hassan , CMO, JPMorgan Chase

Charisse Hughes , SVP & Global CMO, Kellogg Company

Peter Jung , CMO, NASCAR

Jill Kramer , Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Accenture

Marne Levine , Chief Business Officer, Facebook

Kirk McDonald , North America CEO, GroupM

Sarah Personette , Chief Customer Officer, Twitter

Dan Robbins , VP, Ad Marketing, Roku

Kern Schireson, CEO, KNOWN

Donna Speciale , President of Advertising Sales & Marketing, Univision Communications

"The talent, creativity and resources that our Board continually leverages to address our nation's most pressing issues fuels the Ad Council's ability to drive measurable change for social good. We're looking forward to collaborating with these innovative leaders to further galvanize the industry around purpose-driven work," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council.

A complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors is available on the organization's website here.

