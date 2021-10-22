The Boston Globe to host Boston Mayoral candidate, Michelle Wu, Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins, and Emmy-winning director, Stanley Nelson on Black News Hour radio show, Friday October 22nd

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe announced today the lineup of guests who will join hosts Jeneé Osterheldt and Meghan Irons on the second episode of the Globe's Black News Hour radio show, airing this Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:00-9:00 AM ET.

Tune in Friday, October 22nd @ 8:00AM ET . Live radio broadcast 102.9 FM and livestream at globe.com/blacknewshour.

This month's episode will explore what justice means at different levels of government and what it means to truly offer redemption to those who need a second chance. Guests will discuss a wide range of issues including the Boston Mayoral contest, new editorial projects launching later this year, and the Fresh Start initiative, which was announced by the Globe earlier this year. The initiative provides people who have been referenced in past Globe stories the opportunity to request that the work be changed, de-indexed from search engines or updated with new and relevant information, upon review.

Featured guests include Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu; Suffolk County District Attorney and U.S. Attorney Nominee, Rachael Rollins; and Emmy-winning director, Stanley Nelson, who will discuss his new documentary, ATTICA . Nelson was recently awarded the 2021 Filmmaker Fund Award by the Globe's annual GlobeDocs Film Festival , an award and grant which supports visionary work in the field of documentary filmmaking.

Listeners can tune in live on 102.9FM and via livestream from the show's homepage at globe.com/blacknewshour .

For more information, visit globe.com/blacknewshour and sign up for the Black News Hour newsletter . Listeners and viewers are invited to submit questions and ideas directly to the Globe's team here .

