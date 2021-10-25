Automotive Customers Rely on Key Aftermarket Products and Services for Desired Vehicle Look and Performance New SunTek® Evolve window tint technology helps to meet growing demand

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of SunTek® Evolve window-tint technology by Eastman Performance Films, LLC (Eastman) couldn't have come at a better time. Independent, authorized SunTek dealers are seeing more customers, especially those with electric vehicles, opting for window-tinting services that help protect both the car and driver while contributing to overall vehicle efficiency.

"Window tints keep the cabin cooler, so my customers don't need to reach for the AC as often," said SunTek-authorized dealer Joel Rodriguez, general manager, Performance Clear Bra in Fort Worth, Texas. "Regardless of the vehicle – if you're using less AC, you're saving fuel. And my EV customers tell me they are seeing longer ranges following installation."

SunTek Evolve is designed to block 99% of harmful cancer-causing UV rays and can reject up to 94% of heat-surging infrared rays, which means cabins stay cooler and interior fading is reduced. Evolve also offers numerous tint options so drivers can achieve a desired look or upgrade existing factory-tinted glass.

"I've been in this business for 37 years. The window-tint options drivers have today – and the benefits they offer – far exceed what we saw only a few years ago," said Gregg McKay, owner of Tintman Window Tinting and Paint Protection, another SunTek-authorized dealer in Escondido, California. "My customers want interior comfort with a factory-glass look, which we're now able to achieve flawlessly."

After undergoing extensive testing with dealers nationwide, SunTek Evolve represents Eastman's next-generation solution in window-tint technology. The new product combines a proprietary coating for easy installation with state-of-the-art ceramic-film technology to offer extreme heat rejection. The result is a look and performance that only ceramic film can provide.

"Window tint is becoming a must-have accessory," said Darrell Reed, commercial director, Eastman Performance Films. "We know drivers are looking for key benefits when considering a window-tint technology – from blocking heat and dangerous UV rays to reducing glare and achieving privacy. SunTek Evolve goes beyond the basics to offer drivers the most features possible, which is why dealers, drivers, auto enthusiasts and OEMs continue to put their trust in Eastman."

SunTek has thousands of authorized dealers in its network across the U.S. These dealers typically comprise small, family-owned-and-operated businesses in local communities. For more information, visit suntekfilms.com.

SunTek Evolve will be featured in the Eastman booth (#52051) at the 2021 SEMA Show Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas. Not going to SEMA? See suntekfilms.com for additional information.

About Eastman Performance Films, LLC

With more than 65 years of experience, Eastman is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-performance window tint and paint protection film for automotive applications and window film for residential and commercial applications. Eastman is committed to developing a world-class paint protection film offering for our customers, through the LLumar®, SunTek® and V-Kool® brands. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA and is a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical Company. For more information, visit suntekfilms.com.

About Eastman Chemical Company

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

