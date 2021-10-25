SmartBug Media® Named 15th Fastest Growing Mid-Size Company in Orange County by Orange County Business Journal

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — today announced that it has been named the 15th fastest growing private company in Orange County, California by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ). It's the fourth time SmartBug® has been named to this list, which includes prominent companies whose annual sales grew rapidly from mid-2019 to mid-2021 during a period of economic uncertainty.

SmartBug's business model, innovation, positive workplace culture and award-winning client work drives continued growth.

"Our success is a team effort, and we are incredibly honored to be named to this list for the fourth time," said Ryan Malone, CEO and founder of SmartBug Media. "This recognition validates our business model, innovation, values, positive workplace culture, award-winning client work and market lead in customer endorsements. Even moreso, it's a testament to the 140-plus SmartBugs who work hard every day to help our clients exceed their revenue and growth goals, demonstrating the strength, resiliency and continued success of our business model during challenging times."

To be considered for the list, qualified companies had to be headquartered in Orange County and have at least $1 million in revenue for the 12 months through June 2019. The list is ranked by revenue growth, as measured by sales for the 12 months through June 2019 compared to sales for the 12 months through June 2021.

Founded in 2008 as one of the country's few fully remote marketing agencies, SmartBug already had strong remote processes and best practices in place by 2020, making it a resilient and trusted authority and advisor to other companies navigating the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. In addition to its remote work business model, SmartBug's commitment to professional development and high standards for creating best-in-class client work have contributed to its rapid growth, earning it an impressive list of accolades over the years.

This recognition follows the recent announcement that SmartBug was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth year in a row and the Adweek 75 Fastest Growing Agencies for the third year in a row. SmartBug is also HubSpot's highest-rated partner in the world, a HubSpot Elite partner, and HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, and has earned hundreds of MarCom Awards for its industry-leading client work as well as 23 Comparably awards since 2018 recognizing its positive workplace culture .





