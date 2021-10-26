Fresh Thyme Market to Open New Concept Store at City Foundry in St. Louis on Nov. 10

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market, a full-service specialty retailer with 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, will open a new concept store on Nov. 10 at City Foundry in St. Louis, Missouri. The Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL store, at 3701 Foundry Way, provides the community with real food at real affordable prices.

Fresh Thyme Market City Foundry

"We're thrilled to finally announce when we'll be opening our doors and welcoming the St. Louis community to our beautiful new flagship store," Store Director Jane Wilcox said. "Our team provides shoppers with an unparalleled grocery experience from the moment they walk in all the way through check out. We're excited to make a positive impact in the community and look forward to showing shoppers what the Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL store is all about."

The historic City Foundry of St. Louis was built with the intention to serve the community by providing local residents with accessible and affordable resources. Aligning seamlessly with Fresh Thyme's mission to support their local communities, the 27,000-square-foot flagship store will feature a vast assortment of fresh, local, natural, and organic food, as well as national brand products at real affordable prices. Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL is committed to offering more than 1,000 local, artisan items, including Bridge Bread, Prioritized Pastries, Field to Fire, Patty's Cheesecake and Demiblue Natural Nails.

Through easy-to-navigate shelves and reliably sourced products, Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL strives to present a more thoughtful approach for all St. Louis shoppers to live healthier lives. Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL, has partnered with local artist Grace McCammond to paint a mural of fresh colorful produce on the outside of the building facing Forest Park. The flagship store, features a full-service café, offering breakfast bites, power lunches and coffee concoctions, products from local, black women-owned businesses and a self-checkout model, allowing customers the ease of shopping at their own speed.

To further support and engage within the community, Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL is partnering with the St. Louis Food Bank School Market Program. This partnership provides access and choice of real food to students and families to live better and healthier lives. This commitment within the community positively impacts over 1,000 families to further deepen the store's roots in the community they serve.

Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry's commitment to local also includes its team. Wilcox, who is a St. Louis native , is hiring more than 70 full- and part-time employees to help operate the store that will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The store will offer free parking for shoppers.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a full-service specialty retailer with 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people get real and live better and healthier lives. As people make the shift towards a safer, more intentional, sustainable lifestyle, we cut through the conflicting, unreliable, and constantly changing information to provide real healthy solutions for real people. We bring people real fresh, natural and organic food at real affordable prices to become a trusted resource in the community. With an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey and provide them with what they need to make living better a better sourced, better tasting reality. Learn more at freshthyme.com . Keep in touch by liking us at facebook.com/freshthymemarket , and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm and https://www.instagram.com/freshthyme/

Media Contact:

Megan Snodsmith

megan.snodsmith@spoolmarketing.com

815-954-6781

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresh Thyme Market